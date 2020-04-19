US Racing Bets of the Day: Temperance to strike on Tampa debut

Queens Embrace to reign supreme

Race 5 19:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Queens Embrace

Queens Embrace should make her presence felt in this $32k optional claiming race.

This filly is unbeaten in three starts since shipping in from Keenland last year. On her latest start she beat a field of $75k optional claimers in determined fashion. She took a hefty bump as she was delivering her challenge, but managed to get up close home. The runner-up Real Doozie takes her on again, but I think she will have her measure once more. Trainer Kathleen O'Connell has had a solid meeting, and her 18% strike-rate is stellar. She should be backed at around [3.5].

Temperance the one

Race 9 21:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Temperance

Temperance is my idea of the winner of this interesting sprint Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This filly finished down the field in a decent $40k maiden claimer over seven furlongs at Belmont last October. She blasted out of the stalls and posted a 45 second half mile, before weakening out of contention. This is the first time she has set such blistering fractions, and it is understandable that trainer John Stephens tries her over five furlongs today. She has some pretty decent form in the book dating back to last summer, and has been working well for her Tampa debut. Hopefully she can bounce out of the stalls and make all. She should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.