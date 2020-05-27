US Racing Bets of the Day: Sugar Fix to keep improving

Tampa (US) 27th May (R5 1m Allw Claim)
Wednesday 27 May, 8.00pm
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Retrofit won. Nick returns with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...
"Not surprisingly she attracted plenty of attention at the claim box, and makes her first start for trainer Edward Allard"
Back Sugar Fix Race 5 at [7.0] in the 20:00 at Tampa Bay Downs
Sugar Fix again
Race 5 20:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Sugar Fix
I am going to stick with Sugar Fix in this interesting $75k optional claiming race on the turf.
This filly has done me plenty of favours this year winning four races. On her latest start earlier this month she thrashed a field of $20k claimers. She stalked the leaders, and swept to the front inside the final furlong to win easily. Not surprisingly she attracted plenty of attention at the claim box, and makes her first start for trainer Edward Allard. She put in a good piece of work over the track five days ago, and should be ready. In truth she has a bit to find with favourite Queens Embrace, but she is still improving and I like her chances to turn the tables. At present she is trading at [7.0] on the exchange which is more than fair.
Race 9 22:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Completed
I am going to take a chance with debutant Completed in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.
This well related Verrazano filly cost $750k as a yearling at Fasig Tipton. She is out of the Dam Shehadmefromhello, and is a half- sister to the smart Separationofpowers who was a dual Grade 1 winner. She won the Grade 1 Frizette as a two-year-old and the prestigious Grade 1 Test Stakes at three. In addition, she was a debut winner at Saratoga. She has plenty of speed in the pedigree and should be competitive at first asking. Trainer Jonathan Thomas is having a super meeting, and boasts a 33% strike rate. She ticks a lot of boxes, and is fairly priced at [6.0] on the exchange.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2019 Overall: +49:85
This week so far....
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 3.5
Back Sugar Fix Race 5 at [7.0] in the 20:00 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Smarty Completed Race 9 at [6.0] in the 22:00 at Tampa Bay Downs
If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet
