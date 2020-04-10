To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Spectacular Road to shine

Spectacular Road Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Spectacular Road runs in the 18:21 at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros fired in another winner when his best bet Volubile won under a power packed ride from Tyler Gaffalione. Nick returns with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"His work tab is respectable, and I expect him to cross and clear from the outside post"

Back Spectacular Road Race 3 at BSP in the 18:21 at Tampa Bay Downs

Finally to get it done

Race 2 17:53 Tampa Bay Downs - Finally

Finally should make his presence felt in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Carpe Diem colt ran well on debut in a similar race over this course last month. He was squeezed for room at the start, and was forced wide in to the straight. He finally got going in the closing stages, and was only beaten half a length. This was a most satisfactory effort, and improvement should be forthcoming. Trainer Rodolphe Brisset has a 20% strike rate on second time out runners, which is respectable. At present he is trading at [3.7] on the exchange, which is more than fair.


A Spectacular chance

Race 3 18:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Spectacular Road

Spectacular Road should go close in this $5k restricted claimer.

This seven-year-old gelding finished sixth in a claimer for $8k over this course last month. He set a pressured pace, before crying enough inside the final furlong. He has rock solid form at this level, and even won at $10k at Fairmont Park last summer. His work tab is respectable, and I expect him to cross and clear from the outside post. The Dale Bennett stable is going well, and boasts a 21% strike rate. He ticks a lot of boxes, and is attractively priced at [3.2] on the exchange.

Nick Shiambouros,

