US Racing Bets of the Day: Spectacular Road to shine

Finally to get it done

Race 2 17:53 Tampa Bay Downs - Finally

Finally should make his presence felt in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Carpe Diem colt ran well on debut in a similar race over this course last month. He was squeezed for room at the start, and was forced wide in to the straight. He finally got going in the closing stages, and was only beaten half a length. This was a most satisfactory effort, and improvement should be forthcoming. Trainer Rodolphe Brisset has a 20% strike rate on second time out runners, which is respectable. At present he is trading at [3.7] on the exchange, which is more than fair.



A Spectacular chance

Race 3 18:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Spectacular Road

Spectacular Road should go close in this $5k restricted claimer.

This seven-year-old gelding finished sixth in a claimer for $8k over this course last month. He set a pressured pace, before crying enough inside the final furlong. He has rock solid form at this level, and even won at $10k at Fairmont Park last summer. His work tab is respectable, and I expect him to cross and clear from the outside post. The Dale Bennett stable is going well, and boasts a 21% strike rate. He ticks a lot of boxes, and is attractively priced at [3.2] on the exchange.