US Racing Bets of the Day: R Lovely Julz the value bet

Nick Shiambouros returns to Tampa Bay Downs with two Saturday selections...

"This is her second start for trainer Jose Delgado who has a 31% strike rate on second time runners off the claim"

Back R Lovely Julz Race 6 at [5.7] in the 19:59 at Tampa Bay Downs

Take R Lovely Julz

Race 6 19:59 Tampa Bay Downs - R Lovely Julz

R Lovely Julz could run well at a fair price in this $8k non winners of two claiming race.

This filly finished fifth in a $16k claiming race over this course earlier this month. She met interference at the start and failed to recover. She has run with credit in higher company, notably when finishing third in a $16k claimer at Gulfstream. This is her second start for trainer Jose Delgado who has a 31% strike rate on second time runners off the claim. She fits well with these, and has proven form on the expected sloppy going. At present she is trading at [5.7] on the exchange and have backed her at that price.

I Got the Gist

Race 7 20:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Got the Gist

Got the Gist should go very close in this $8k non winners of three claiming race.

This mare has been campaigned on the turf the last four starts, but reverts to the main track today. She won a decent maiden claimer at Aqueduct about a year ago and a reproduction of that effort would be enough to take this. She represents the high percentage stable of Georgina Baxter and owners Midwest Thoroughbreds. Top jockey Samy Camacho has the riding assignment which is always an added bonus. She is untried at the seven furlong distance but should have enough pace to lay up just behind the leaders. At present she is trading at [2.94] which is more than fair.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44.8

This week so far....
Staked: 10.0
Returned: 8.18

Nick Shiambouros,

