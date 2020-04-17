US Racing Bets of the Day: No Regrets ready for Tampa debut

No Regrets the choice

Race 4 18:52 Tampa Bay Downs - No Regrets

No Regrets should make his presence felt in this $16k non winners of two races on the turf.

This gelding disappointed on his latest start when finishing down the field in a $32k claimer at Aqueduct last November. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened rapidly and finished well beaten. He ran as if something was amiss, and this run is best forgotten. In the past he has run well at a higher level, and trainer Michael Dini has found the perfect spot for him. His work tab is solid, and tossed in a bullet work over this track last month. The extra yardage will suit, and should be close to the lead in the early stages. At present he is trading at [4.5] on the exchange but should trade a little bigger.

Town a real Classic

Race 8 20:58 Tampa Bay Downs - Town Classic

Town Classic can give jockey Samy Camacho another winner in this $32k optional claiming race.

This gelding finished an excellent second in a similar race over seven furlongs last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but weakened when the chips were down. He has won at a higher level in the past, and makes his third start for high percentage trainer Gerald Bennett. The return to six furlongs will suit, and should be able to take a prominent position. I expect him to stalk the leaders and make his move in the straight.At present he is trading at [3.55] on the exchange.