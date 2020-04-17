To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: No Regrets ready for Tampa debut

No Regrets Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet No Regrets runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Friday meeting at Tampa Bay Downs...

"In the past he has run well at a higher level, and trainer Michael Dini has found the perfect spot for him"

Back No Regrets Race 4 at BSP in the 18:52 at Tampa Bay Downs

No Regrets the choice

Race 4 18:52 Tampa Bay Downs - No Regrets

No Regrets should make his presence felt in this $16k non winners of two races on the turf.

This gelding disappointed on his latest start when finishing down the field in a $32k claimer at Aqueduct last November. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened rapidly and finished well beaten. He ran as if something was amiss, and this run is best forgotten. In the past he has run well at a higher level, and trainer Michael Dini has found the perfect spot for him. His work tab is solid, and tossed in a bullet work over this track last month. The extra yardage will suit, and should be close to the lead in the early stages. At present he is trading at [4.5] on the exchange but should trade a little bigger.

Town a real Classic

Race 8 20:58 Tampa Bay Downs - Town Classic

Town Classic can give jockey Samy Camacho another winner in this $32k optional claiming race.

This gelding finished an excellent second in a similar race over seven furlongs last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but weakened when the chips were down. He has won at a higher level in the past, and makes his third start for high percentage trainer Gerald Bennett. The return to six furlongs will suit, and should be able to take a prominent position. I expect him to stalk the leaders and make his move in the straight.At present he is trading at [3.55] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back No Regrets Race 4 at BSP in the 18:52 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Town Classic Race 8 at BSP in the 20:58 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 17th Apr (R4 1m Claim)

Friday 17 April, 6.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dopo Lavoro
Mr. Maurice
Fine Spirit
Husband In Law
Danville
No Regrets
Boatswain
Glenns Caper
Eds Dog
Travel Agent
Channeledslongshot
Irish Mail
Rare Hue
Maspero
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 17th Apr (R8 6f Allw)

Friday 17 April, 8.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ludington
Weekend Wizard
Kitchen Fire
Famous N Flashy
Small Fortune
Zorb
Cake Pop
Divine Ambition
Town Classic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles