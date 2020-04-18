To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: My Girl Annie primed for big effort

My Girl Annie Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet My Girl Annie runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros is back with three selections from the Saturday card at Tampa Bay Downs...

"I think she is sitting on a big effort and should be backed at around [5.0] on the exchange"

Back My Girl Annie Race 8 at BSP in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

My Boy for three in a row

Race 1 17:28 Tampa Bay Downs - My Boy Lenny

This should be pretty straightforward for My Boy Lenny.

He has won his last two races in great style, and comes in to this race in cracking form. On his latest start over this course, he controlled the pace from the front and never looked back. This race is a rare $100k claimer, but none of these horses are in danger of being claimed at this price. He is the clear form pick, and should be backed at around [2.3] on the exchange.

Maroon to shine

Race 7 20:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Maroon Maniac

Maroon Maniac should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related Violence colt caught the eye on debut when finishing second in a similar race in February. He made a strong move up the rail inside the final furlong, and was only just denied. Trainer Jonathan Thomas has a 35% strike-rate with second time out runners, which is impressive to say the least. I think he is open to a good deal of improvement, and should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

My Girl Annie best

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - My Girl Annie

My Girl Annie should give a good account of herself in this $16k optional claiming.

This mare put in a much improved effort last time out when finishing second in a similar event earlier this month. She made a strong wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was closing on the winner close home. This was her best effort to date, and should move forward. I think she is sitting on a big effort and should be backed at around [5.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back My Boy Lenny Race 1 at BSP in the 17:28 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Maroon Maniac Race 7 at BSP in the 20:28 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back My Girl Annie Race 8 at BSP in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 18th Apr (R1 6f Allw Claim)

Saturday 18 April, 5.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hide The Demon
Devileye
Diamond Dust
Rol Again Question
My Boy Lenny
Over Icce
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 18th Apr (R7 1m1f Mdn)

Saturday 18 April, 8.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Safe And Sound
Tiz Light The Way
Hey Sach
Maroon Maniac
Economic Policy
Fortyeightstraight
Big Dreaming
Kentucky Ghost
Papas Place
Light Cruiser
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 18th Apr (R8 7f Allw Claim)

Saturday 18 April, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Uncommon Factor
My Girl Annie
Sweet Daddio
G Q Girl
Dreaming Diamonds
The Aurelia Factor
Lena Horne
Itsherluckyday
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles