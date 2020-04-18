US Racing Bets of the Day: My Girl Annie primed for big effort

My Boy for three in a row

Race 1 17:28 Tampa Bay Downs - My Boy Lenny

This should be pretty straightforward for My Boy Lenny.

He has won his last two races in great style, and comes in to this race in cracking form. On his latest start over this course, he controlled the pace from the front and never looked back. This race is a rare $100k claimer, but none of these horses are in danger of being claimed at this price. He is the clear form pick, and should be backed at around [2.3] on the exchange.

Maroon to shine

Race 7 20:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Maroon Maniac

Maroon Maniac should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related Violence colt caught the eye on debut when finishing second in a similar race in February. He made a strong move up the rail inside the final furlong, and was only just denied. Trainer Jonathan Thomas has a 35% strike-rate with second time out runners, which is impressive to say the least. I think he is open to a good deal of improvement, and should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

My Girl Annie best

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - My Girl Annie

My Girl Annie should give a good account of herself in this $16k optional claiming.

This mare put in a much improved effort last time out when finishing second in a similar event earlier this month. She made a strong wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was closing on the winner close home. This was her best effort to date, and should move forward. I think she is sitting on a big effort and should be backed at around [5.0] on the exchange.