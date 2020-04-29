To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Mr Kringle an early Xmas gift

Mr Kringle Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Mr Kringle runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros had a winner and an unlucky runner-up yesterday. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Trainer John Terranova has a respectable 32% strike rate and places his horses well"

Back Mr Kringle Race 5 at [4.6] in the 20:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Kringle to reign supreme

Race 5 20:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Mr Kringle

Mr Kringle should make his presence felt in this fascinating $75k optional claiming race on the turf.

This colt finished an excellent second in the Columbia Stakes over this course last month. He was floated extremely wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. This lightly raced individual has some useful form in Stakes company, notably when finishing third in the Central Park at Aqueduct in December. Trainer John Terranova has a respectable 32% strike rate and places his horses well. He put in a bullet work in early April, followed by two maintenance works which suggest he is ready to go. At present he is trading at [4.6] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.

Uhtred for Clement

Race 7 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Uhtred

Uhtred is my idea of the winner of this allowance race.

This English Channel colt finished third to Dream Liner in a similar race over this course last December, when ridden by apprentice Cieran Fallon who was making his stateside debut. Despite meeting interference entering the first turn and in the straight, he finished a closing third without troubling the winner. In fairness to Fallon this wasn't the easiest introduction to American turf racing and acquitted himself well in the circumstances. He spent the winter riding out for Clement in Florida, and hopefully will be back again later this year. Top jockey Samy Camacho has the riding assignment and should go close with a trouble free trip. At present he is trading at [5.8] on the exchange which is more than fair.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +40.3
This week so far....
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 2.50

Recommended bets

Bet slip

Nick Shiambouros,

