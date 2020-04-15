To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Milburn and Camacho to strike

Milburn Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Milburn runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros is back with three selections from Tampa Bay Downs and Will Rogers Downs...

"Trainer Anthony Granitz has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho for his return"

Back Milburn Race 4 at BSP in the 19:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Milburn the one

Race 4 19:00 Tampa Bay Downs- Milburn

Milburn will appreciate the ease in grade in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Lemon Drop Kid colt was last seen at Monmouth Park last summer when finishing seventh in a Maiden Special Weight. He was checked hard at the start, and could never land a blow behind the easy winner. He is best judged on his previous start, when finishing third in a similar event over this course. His work tab is respectable, and is the clear form pick. Trainer Anthony Granitz has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho for his return. At present he is trading at [3.6] on the exchange which is generous.

Hottie to torch rivals

Race 3 20:15 Will Rogers Downs - Karate Hottie

Karate Hottie should go close in this interesting allowance race.

This filly was most impressive when winning a first level allowance race over this course earlier this month. She made most of the running, and had the race in safe keeping inside the final furlong. This mighty Karl Broburg stable is beginning to fire, and this likeable individual should follow up. At present she is trading at [3.1] on the exchange, and have backed her at that price. I think she will attract significant support so an early price is recommended.

Gentrified the choice

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Gentrified

Gentrified should make his presence felt in this handicap.

This gelding was not disgraced when finishing sixth in a restricted stakes race at Delta Downs in February. He made a move in the straight, but found the company too warm and failed to land a blow. He won three races over the Delta Downs oval during the winter ,and fits well with this group. He should be backed at around [3.8] on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Tampa (US) 15th Apr (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 15 April, 7.00pm

Wyatts Warrior
Overpraise
Wowza Man
Rionero
Milburn
Moro Drama
Analyzeyourvision
O Danny Boy
American Driven
Old Fort
Wheelbarrelbrothrs
Privilegio
Recliner
Trinni Alex
WillRD (US) 15th Apr (R3 6f Allw)

Wednesday 15 April, 8.15pm

Okie Queen
Lil Footnotes
Girls A Bullet
Karate Hottie
Maria Chuchena
Backseat Promises
WillRD (US) 15th Apr (R9 1m1f Hcap)

Wednesday 15 April, 11.15pm

Night Strike
Eagle Pass
Blue Dancer
Gentrified
Mav Master
Sorryaboutnothing
Gold Buyer
Boxer Boy
Nick Shiambouros,

