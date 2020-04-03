To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

US Racing Bets of the Day: Lady Breanna to boss rivals at Tampa

Lady Breanna Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Lady Breanna runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros had a short priced winner at Gulfstream yesterday, and he is back with two tips from Tampa Bay Downs for Friday's racing in America...

"She looks like the horse to beat, and is attractively priced at [3.9] on the exchange"

Back Lady Breanna Race 5 at BSP in the 19:22 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tiz the one

Race 4 18:52 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Samurai

Tiz Samurai should make his presence felt in this $10k claimer on the turf.

This gelding finished down the field in much higher company on the main track last month. He flashed speed on the inside, but was beaten before the entrance to the straight. Last year he won a couple of races at this level on the synthetic racing surface at Arlington Park. He has also run well over this turf course in higher company last spring.

High percentage trainer Dale Bennett drops him for his second start after a layoff, and he should be ready to do himself justice. His work tab is consistent, which is a positive sign. At present he is trading at [3.75] which is more than fair.

Take the Lady

Race 5 19:22 Tampa Bay Downs - Lady Breanna

Lady Breanna is my best bet of the day.

This mare ran no race at all when well beaten in a turf claimer for $16k earlier this month. She reared at the start, and could never land a blow. He trainer drops her in for half price at the $8k level on the main track. Considering she won at the $25k level last summer at Delaware she looks well in here. Her work tab is respectable and recent, which is important. Top jockey Samy Camacho has the riding assignment, and I am expecting a big effort. She looks like the horse to beat, and is attractively priced at [3.9] on the exchange.

As the season begins to wind down I am paying closer attention to horses like Lady Breanna, who are lightly raced at the meeting. They appear to have an advantage over horses that have been racing here all winter.

Recommended bets

Back Tiz Samurai Race 4 at BSP in the 18:52 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Lady Breanna Race 5 at BSP in the 19:22 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

