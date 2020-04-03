US Racing Bets of the Day: Lady Breanna to boss rivals at Tampa

Tiz the one

Race 4 18:52 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Samurai

Tiz Samurai should make his presence felt in this $10k claimer on the turf.

This gelding finished down the field in much higher company on the main track last month. He flashed speed on the inside, but was beaten before the entrance to the straight. Last year he won a couple of races at this level on the synthetic racing surface at Arlington Park. He has also run well over this turf course in higher company last spring.

High percentage trainer Dale Bennett drops him for his second start after a layoff, and he should be ready to do himself justice. His work tab is consistent, which is a positive sign. At present he is trading at [3.75] which is more than fair.

Take the Lady

Race 5 19:22 Tampa Bay Downs - Lady Breanna

Lady Breanna is my best bet of the day.

This mare ran no race at all when well beaten in a turf claimer for $16k earlier this month. She reared at the start, and could never land a blow. He trainer drops her in for half price at the $8k level on the main track. Considering she won at the $25k level last summer at Delaware she looks well in here. Her work tab is respectable and recent, which is important. Top jockey Samy Camacho has the riding assignment, and I am expecting a big effort. She looks like the horse to beat, and is attractively priced at [3.9] on the exchange.

As the season begins to wind down I am paying closer attention to horses like Lady Breanna, who are lightly raced at the meeting. They appear to have an advantage over horses that have been racing here all winter.