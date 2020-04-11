US Racing Bets of the Day: Kitten's Boy to grow up

A Last Promise

Race 6 19:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Last Promise

Last Promise should prove difficult to beat in this $10k claimer.

This gelding has decent form on both turf and the main track. On his latest start on the turf course he beat a field of $25k claimers in great style. He made a middle move which proved to be decisive ,and pulled clear to win easily. He won at the $16k level on the main track back in January which reads well in the context of this race. He has plenty of pace, and jockey Ademar Santos should be able to control things from the front. He should be backed at around [2.8] on the exchange.

Kitten's Boy the man

Race 7 20:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Kitten's Boy

This talented gelding has not won in 18 months, but has run creditably in much higher company at the Fairgrounds winter meeting. On his latest start when trained by veteran Neil Howard, he finished an excellent third at the $30k non winners of three level. He made good progress in the long straight, and was never nearer at the finish. He makes his debut for trainer Kent Sweezey, who has a 20% strike rate with claimers.Ar present he is trading at [3.8] on the exchange.

When horses change stables it is important to look at the previous trainer. In this case ,Neil Howard is a trainer that does not push his horses in the morning, and is selective with his entries. Some trainers push their horses a lot harder, and leave little room for improvement when they are claimed.