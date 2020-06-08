US Racing Bets of the Day: Indian Buzz to make some noise

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Indian Buzz Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Indian Buzz runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Tampa Bay Downs...

"I do not think this race will take a great deal of winning, and should make a bold bid from the front"

Back Indian Buzz Race 5 at [5.0] in the 19:25 at Tampa Bay Downs

Indian Buzz to make all

Race 5 19:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Indian Buzz

Indian Buzz is an interesting runner in this $10k claiming race for non winners of two races.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when making his turf debut against similar at the end of last month. He was headed inside the final furlong, but fought back gamely and was only just denied. This was by far his best effort to date, and am surprised that he has not been entered on the turf sooner, given his pedigree. I do not think this race will take a great deal of winning, and should make a bold bid from the front. He should be backed at around [5.0] on the exchange.

Bolter to move forward

Race 8 20:55 Tampa Bay Downs - Bolter

Bolter should go close in this $10k maiden claimer.

This gelding finished an excellent second in slightly better company over this course last month. He made a strong four wide move on the home turn, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was his best effort for some time, and is fancied to move forward against this company. Trainer Robert Raymond has not had a particularly good meeting but hopefully Bolter can give him a much needed winner. At present he is trading at [4.7] on the exchange but recommend backing him at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +47:70


This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Back Indian Buzz Race 5 at [5.0] in the 19:25 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Bolter Race 8 at BSP in the 20:55 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 8th Jun (R5 1m Claim)

Monday 8 June, 7.25pm

Gimmeabreak
Good Solution
Neat Street
Irish Mail
Simmardstrike
Eds Dog
Indian Buzz
Sacco And Vanzetti
Hay Hay My My
More Than Teddy
Yadi
A I Initiative
Chaos Kid
Tampa (US) 8th Jun (R8 7f Mdn Claim)

Monday 8 June, 8.55pm

Privilegio
Cup Game
My Computer
Bolter
Stingslikeabee
Reachnforasixpack
Tommy Tuesday
El Duque
Prized Warrior
Nick Shiambouros,

