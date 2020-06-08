US Racing Bets of the Day: Indian Buzz to make some noise

Indian Buzz to make all

Race 5 19:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Indian Buzz

Indian Buzz is an interesting runner in this $10k claiming race for non winners of two races.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when making his turf debut against similar at the end of last month. He was headed inside the final furlong, but fought back gamely and was only just denied. This was by far his best effort to date, and am surprised that he has not been entered on the turf sooner, given his pedigree. I do not think this race will take a great deal of winning, and should make a bold bid from the front. He should be backed at around [5.0] on the exchange.

Bolter to move forward

Race 8 20:55 Tampa Bay Downs - Bolter

Bolter should go close in this $10k maiden claimer.

This gelding finished an excellent second in slightly better company over this course last month. He made a strong four wide move on the home turn, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was his best effort for some time, and is fancied to move forward against this company. Trainer Robert Raymond has not had a particularly good meeting but hopefully Bolter can give him a much needed winner. At present he is trading at [4.7] on the exchange but recommend backing him at BSP.