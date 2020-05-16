US Racing Bets of the Day: Haniel to upset rivals

A happy Life

Race 4 19:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Vegas Life

This should be pretty straightforward for Vegas Life in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Aikenite colt finished down the field against better last month. He flashed speed before throwing in the towel at the entrance to the straight. He had previously finished third in a $40k claimer, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Gerald Bennett dispenses with the blinkers today as they may have hindered him on his latest start. Veteran owner breeder Harold Queen never reaches for the stars with his horses, and Vegas Life is in position to give him another winner. He should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

Haniel the value bet

Race 9 21:47 Tampa Bay Downs - Haniel

I am going to take a chance with Haniel in this $16k claimer on the turf.

This Mizzen Mast mare has been a model of consistency at the meeting. On her latest start in a first level allowance she finished an excellent fourth. She was forced extremely wide on the bend, but found her feet and finished powerfully and was not beaten all that far. She has won two races this winter and regular rider Kevin Mendez gets on really well with her. There is enough pace in the race to suit her running style, and should be flying at the finish. Luck in running is a must, but 9/2 Each-Way 4 places on the Sportsbook is a bargain.