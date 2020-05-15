US Racing Bets of the Day: Ferndale to take finale at Tampa Bay Downs

Time to Gamble

Race 8 21:02 Tampa Bay Downs - Gambler's Fallacy

Gambler's Fallacy should go close in this $16k non winners of three on the turf.

This Violence ridgeling finished a closing fourth in better company over this course last month. He made a four wide move on the turn, and finished powerfully without troubling the winner. This was his first start for trainer James DiVito, who acquired him from the Chad Brown stable. DiVito drops him in class today, and is clearly looking for a win before the meeting ends. His work tab shows steady improvement which is another positive. He looks super value at [5.2] on the exchange.

Ferndale primed for big effort

Race 9 21:35 Tampa Bay Downs - Ferndale

Ferndale looks like the horse to beat in this $20k non winners on two on the main track.

This gelding made short work of a field of $40k maiden claimers over this course last month. Jockey Ademar Santos popped the question before the entrance to the straight, and powered home for an easy victory. He takes on winners today, but I feel he is up to the task. He is lightly raced and has some solid form in the book, including a fourth place finish in a Stakes race in New York last year. He put in a bullet work over the track a week ago, and looks primed for a big effort. At present he is trading at [4.1] on the exchange which is more than fair.