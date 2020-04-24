To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Etelka to graduate at Tampa Bay Downs

Etelka Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Etelka runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Trainer Joan Scott drops her in for $25k today, which is a pretty aggressive move"

Back Etelka Race 4 at BSP in the 18:52 at Tampa Bay Downs

Etelka the one

Race 4 18:52 Tampa Bay Downs - Etelka

Etelka should give a good account of herself in this $25k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing sixth in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last December. She was floated wide on the home turn, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. Trainer Joan Scott drops her in for $25k today, which is a pretty aggressive move. Her work tab is respectable, and the talented Scott Spieth has the riding assignment. I am expecting a big effort, and is reasonably priced at [4.1] on the exchange.

Yei Yei to storm home

Race 8 20:58 Tampa Bay Downs - Yei Yei

I am going to take a chance with Yei Yei in this $8k non winners of two claiming race.

Last time out against similar opposition he finished a closing second despite a troubled trip. He was bumped at the break, and was forced extremely wide on the turn. He put his head down inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. He tackles a slightly shorter trip today, but hopefully he will not be overly inconvenienced. The Dale Bennett stable is going strong, even at this late stage of the meeting which is a good sign. Jockey Ademar Santos returns for the ride. At present he is trading at [9.4] on the exchange which is generous.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46.8

This week so far....
Staked: 8.0
Returned: 8.18

Back Etelka Race 4 at BSP in the 18:52 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Yei Yei Race 8 at BSP in the 20:58 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

