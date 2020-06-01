To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Football Trading Series

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Economic Policy a wise choice

Economic Policy Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Economic Policy runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Tampa Bay Downs...

"He was floated wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home"

Back Economic Policy Race 8 at BSP in the 21:25 at Tampa Bay Downs

Word of Truth ready

Race 5 19:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Word of Truth

Word of Truth should make his presence felt in this bottom level restricted claimer.

This gelding finished second in a $20k restricted claiming race at Arlington Park last September. He made a move at the entrance to the straight, but the winner easily held him at bay. He has won at a higher level on artificial surfaces, but has two wins on the main track. Trainer Dale Bennett is having a super meeting and has a 29% strike rate. His work tab is respectable, and the stretch out to seven furlongs will suit. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

Economic the right Policy

Race 8 21:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Economic Policy

Economic Policy is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related gelding by Giant's Causeway caught the eye on debut when finishing second against similar in January. He was floated wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Chad Brown has worked him steadily for the past few months, but put in a nice piece of work nine days ago. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and should go close. At present he is trading at [3.65] on the exchange but should trade a little bigger.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46:85

This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Word of Truth Race 5 at [3.5] in the 19:50 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Economic Policy Race 8 at BSP in the 21:25 at Tampa Bay Downs


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R5 7f Claim)

Monday 1 June, 7.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Very Amusing
Call Me Handsome
Greeleys Farewell
Ollivander
Junction
Animal Trick
Cera Una Volta
Word Of Truth
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R8 1m1f Mdn)

Monday 1 June, 9.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Astroturf
Economic Policy
Quid
In Honor Of Artie
Juror
Holy Cross
Saucy Derek
Felix The Fox
Spice Road
My Chitu
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles