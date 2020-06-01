US Racing Bets of the Day: Economic Policy a wise choice

Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R5 7f Claim)
Nick hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Tampa Bay Downs...
"He was floated wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home"
Back Economic Policy Race 8 at BSP in the 21:25 at Tampa Bay Downs
Word of Truth ready
Race 5 19:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Word of Truth
Word of Truth should make his presence felt in this bottom level restricted claimer.
This gelding finished second in a $20k restricted claiming race at Arlington Park last September. He made a move at the entrance to the straight, but the winner easily held him at bay. He has won at a higher level on artificial surfaces, but has two wins on the main track. Trainer Dale Bennett is having a super meeting and has a 29% strike rate. His work tab is respectable, and the stretch out to seven furlongs will suit. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.
Economic the right Policy
Race 8 21:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Economic Policy
Economic Policy is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.
This well related gelding by Giant's Causeway caught the eye on debut when finishing second against similar in January. He was floated wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Chad Brown has worked him steadily for the past few months, but put in a nice piece of work nine days ago. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and should go close. At present he is trading at [3.65] on the exchange but should trade a little bigger.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +46:85
This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0
Back Word of Truth Race 5 at [3.5] in the 19:50 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Economic Policy Race 8 at BSP in the 21:25 at Tampa Bay Downs
If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet
