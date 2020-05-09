US Racing Bets of the Day: Dreaming of Paris to strike in finale

Cool to rule

Race 1 12:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Betweenhereandcool

Betweenhereandcool should go close in this restricted $5k claiming race.

This veteran campaigner finished an excellent second against similar on his local debut for trainer Kathleen Guciardo. He took the lead inside the final furlong, but was run out of it near the finish. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. Last year he won a couple of races at the $8k level, so he fits well with this group. He has tactical speed, and a turn of foot which is a big plus. A reproduction of his best effort would be more than good enough to take this. At present he is trading at [3.0] on the exchange.

A Parisian Dream

Race 10 22:10 Tampa Bay Downs - Dreaming of Paris

Dreaming of Paris should make her presence felt in this interesting $32k maiden claimer on the turf.

This English Channel filly finished fifth in a Maiden Special Weight over this course in February. She held every chance a furlong from home, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. Based on that effort, trainer Michael Stidham drops her in class today and throws on the blinkers. I think this is a positive move, and should produce a much better effort. Stidham has a respectable 28% strike rate for the meeting, but jumps to 39% when teaming up with jockey Pablo Morales. She ticks a lot of boxes and should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.