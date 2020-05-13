US Racing Bets of the Day: Classy Lynn a real star

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Ancona won. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"She is best judged on her effort in February when demolishing a field of non winners of two on the turf"

Back Classy Lynn Race 7 at [3.8] in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

R to Kiss Em Goodbye

Race 2 18:30 Tampa Bay Downs - R Kiss Em Goodbye

R Kiss Em Goodbye should go close in this $12.5k non winners of two claiming race.

This lightly raced mare won a $16k non winners of two race that was taken off the turf last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and was driven clear to score with a bit to spare. She has run well in much higher company and fits well with this group. She is trained by UK born Georgina Baxter, who is the daughter of the great jockey Geoff Baxter. Baxter boasts an impressive 39% strike rate at the meeting. She is a gifted trainer, and R Kiss Em Goodbye should give her another winner. At present she is trading at [2.82] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Lynn a Classy lady

Race 7 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Classy Lynn

Classy Lynn looks like the horse to beat in this $16k non winners of three claiming race on the turf.

This filly was a little disappointing the last twice, but had a valid excuse on both occasions. On her latest start the race was taken off the turf, and did not handle the sloppy conditions. Her previous race is best forgotten, as it was a long distance handicap on the turf and clearly failed to stay. She is best judged on her effort in February when demolishing a field of non winners of two on the turf. She moves up one level today, but feel she is up to the task. At present she is trading at [3.8] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +36.0

This week so far....
Staked: 3.0
Returned: 3.3

Recommended bets

Back R Kiss Em Goodbye Race 2 at [2.82] in the 18:30 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Classy Lynn Race 7 at [3.8] in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

If races are taken off the turf no bet is the advice

Nick Shiambouros,

