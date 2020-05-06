US Racing Bets of the Day: Big Dreaming ready on debut

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Wednesday meeting at Tampa Bay Downs...

"This Declaration of War colt is out of the brilliant mare Dreaming Of Anna, who was crowned US Champion two-year-old after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies"

Back Big Dreaming Race 8 at [13.5] in the 21:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

Cpl.Dionicio to win again

Race 6 20:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Cpl.Dionicio

Cpl.Dionicio should make his presence felt in this $8k non winners of three races.

This gelding put in a decent effort when beating $8k non winners of two races over this course last month. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win decisively. Trainer Gerald Bennett is having another great season and maintains a 23% strike rate. That figure jumps up to 28% with claim repeat winners. Top jockey Daniel Centeno rides back which is a positive sign. At present he is trading at [3.9] which is more than fair.

Dream big

Race 8 21:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Big Dreaming

I am going to take a chance with debutant Big Dreaming in this competitive Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Declaration of War colt is out of the brilliant mare Dreaming Of Anna, who was crowned US Champion two-year-old after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies. She had tremendous speed and won Graded Stakes races on both dirt and turf. She was also a full sister to Lewis Michael, and a Frank Calabresse homebred. Her progeny include the smart Fast Anna, who was narrowly beaten in the Grade 1 King's Bishop at Sarasota, and was a debut winner. Big Dreaming is certainly bred for the job, and has been working really well for his debut. He threw in a bullet last month, followed by a nice maintenance work. The [13.5] on offer on the exchange looks way too big.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +37.2

This week so far....
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 0.0


Nick Shiambouros,

