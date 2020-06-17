To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Take Ruffolo on the class drop

Ruffolo Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Ruffolo runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Brandons Babe won easily at 9.14 BSP. Nick returns with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Favourite Small Fortune is a confirmed front runner, so he should have plenty of pace to chase"

Back Ruffolo Race 5 at BSP in the 19:28 at Tampa Bay Downs


Ruffolo to overcome layoff

Race 5 19:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Ruffolo

I am going to side with course specialist Ruffolo who is a four time winner on the main track.

This gelding has won at a higher level, notably when winning a $50k claimer at Indiana Grand three years ago. On his latest start last August, he finished down the field in a $50k claimer after stumbling at the start. He has had a few setbacks in his career, but retains most of his ability. He put in a solid piece of work last month followed, by a maintenance work just over a week ago. Favourite Small Fortune is a confirmed front runner, so he should have plenty of pace to chase. At present he is trading at [4.7] on the exchange, but recommend backing him at BSP.

Rosas to lead the Way

Race 7 20:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Rosas Way

Rosas Way should prove difficult to beat in this $8k non winners of three claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant second to Tiz Approved in a $12.5 non winners of three claimer last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but the winner found another gear. Trainer Joseph Minieri drops him aggressively, which is a positive move at this late stage of the meeting. He has the form in the book to take this, and the seven furlong trip is ideal. At present he is trading at [3.15] on the exchange which is just about right.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +51:14

This week so far....

Staked: 2.0
Returned: 9.14

Recommended bets

Back Ruffolo Race 5 at BSP in the 19:28 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Rosas Way Race 9 at [3.15] in the 20:28 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 17th Jun (R5 7f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 17 June, 7.28pm

Nick Shiambouros,

