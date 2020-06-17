US Racing Bets of the Day: Take Ruffolo on the class drop



Ruffolo to overcome layoff

Race 5 19:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Ruffolo

I am going to side with course specialist Ruffolo who is a four time winner on the main track.

This gelding has won at a higher level, notably when winning a $50k claimer at Indiana Grand three years ago. On his latest start last August, he finished down the field in a $50k claimer after stumbling at the start. He has had a few setbacks in his career, but retains most of his ability. He put in a solid piece of work last month followed, by a maintenance work just over a week ago. Favourite Small Fortune is a confirmed front runner, so he should have plenty of pace to chase. At present he is trading at [4.7] on the exchange, but recommend backing him at BSP.

Rosas to lead the Way

Race 7 20:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Rosas Way

Rosas Way should prove difficult to beat in this $8k non winners of three claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant second to Tiz Approved in a $12.5 non winners of three claimer last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but the winner found another gear. Trainer Joseph Minieri drops him aggressively, which is a positive move at this late stage of the meeting. He has the form in the book to take this, and the seven furlong trip is ideal. At present he is trading at [3.15] on the exchange which is just about right.