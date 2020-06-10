US Racing Bets of the Day: Ridgeleysredhot to strike

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ridgeleysredhot Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Ridgeleysredhot runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros is back with two decent priced selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Hopefully the class drop will do the trick, and have backed her at her current price of [8.8] on the exchange"

Back Ridgeleysredhot Race 7 at [8.8] in the 20:27 at Tampa Bay Downs

Time to be Happy

Race 1 17:23 Tampa Bay Downs - Happy Wanderer

Happy Wanderer in an interesting runner in this restricted $5k claimer.

This six-year-old gelding made his belated debut on the main track a winning one. Despite taking a hefty bump at the break, he took the lead at the entrance to the straight and was driven out to score. He has faced much better on turf in the past, but appears to have found a new lease of life on the main track. I think he will win again, and is fairly priced at [4.8] on the exchange.

Ridgeleysredhot to appreciate ease in grade

Race 7 20:27 Tampa Bay Downs - Ridgeleysredhot

Ridgeleysredhot could run well at a decent price in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a creditable fifth in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. She made a short lived effort on the home turn, but could only stay on at one pace when it mattered. Trainer Ron Potts drops her aggressively, and hopefully will find this company more to her liking. Potts has a 20% strike rate in maiden claiming company, which is more than respectable. Her published works are decent, and should be ready to go. Hopefully the class drop will do the trick, and have backed her at her current price of [8.8] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:70

This week so far....

Staked: 3.0
Returned: 0.0

Back Happy Wanderer Race 1 at [4.8] in the 17:23 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Ridgeleysredhot Race 7 at [8.8] in the 20:27 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

