US Racing Bets of the Day: Ridgeleysredhot to strike

Nick Shiambouros is back with two decent priced selections from Tampa Bay Downs...
"Hopefully the class drop will do the trick, and have backed her at her current price of [8.8] on the exchange"
Back Ridgeleysredhot Race 7 at [8.8] in the 20:27 at Tampa Bay Downs
Time to be Happy
Race 1 17:23 Tampa Bay Downs - Happy Wanderer
Happy Wanderer in an interesting runner in this restricted $5k claimer.
This six-year-old gelding made his belated debut on the main track a winning one. Despite taking a hefty bump at the break, he took the lead at the entrance to the straight and was driven out to score. He has faced much better on turf in the past, but appears to have found a new lease of life on the main track. I think he will win again, and is fairly priced at [4.8] on the exchange.
Ridgeleysredhot to appreciate ease in grade
Race 7 20:27 Tampa Bay Downs - Ridgeleysredhot
Ridgeleysredhot could run well at a decent price in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.
This filly finished a creditable fifth in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. She made a short lived effort on the home turn, but could only stay on at one pace when it mattered. Trainer Ron Potts drops her aggressively, and hopefully will find this company more to her liking. Potts has a 20% strike rate in maiden claiming company, which is more than respectable. Her published works are decent, and should be ready to go. Hopefully the class drop will do the trick, and have backed her at her current price of [8.8] on the exchange.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +44:70
This week so far....
Staked: 3.0
Returned: 0.0
