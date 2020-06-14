To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Geography to find winners' enclosure

Geography Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Geography runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Tampa Bay Downs...

"I think he is worth another chance in this company, and anything near his morning line of [6.0] will do"

Back Geography Race 7 at [6.0] in the 20:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

Itsagimme's Girl tough back on turf

Race 5 19:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Itsagimme's Girl

Itsagimme's Girl should appreciate the return to the turf course in this $10k claimer.

This Dominus mare disappointed the last twice on the main track in weaker company, but both runs are best forgotten. She has done all her winning on turf, and the mile distance is her optimum trip. Presumably trainer Gerald Bennett could not find a suitable condition for her, and put her on the main track. She won at the $16k level on the turf back in March after making most of the running. A reproduction of that effort would be more than enough to take this. She should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Geography to bounce back

Race 7 20:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Geography

I am going to take a chance with Geography in this $16k non winners of three on the turf.

This lightly raced gelding finished a close fourth against similar last month. He ran on under pressure inside the final furlong, and was only beaten a length. This was his first start for trainer Jorge Delgado after claiming him from Arnaud Delacour, and ran as if he needed the outing. I think he is worth another chance in this company, and anything near his morning line of [6.0] will do.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:00

This week so far....

Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0


Recommended bets

Back Itsagimme’s Girl Race 5 at [4.5] in the 19:28 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Geography Race 7 at [6.0] in the 20:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Tampa (US) 15th Jun (R5 1m Claim)

Monday 15 June, 7.28pm

Tampa (US) 15th Jun (R7 1m Claim)

Monday 15 June, 8.30pm

Nick Shiambouros,

