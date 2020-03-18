US Racing Bets of the Day: Blackrock Castle ready on turf debut

Take the Highway

Race 2 17:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Highwaytwentyseven

Highwaytwentyseven should go close in this maiden claimer for high percentage trainer Jose Delgado. This first time gelding ran respectably at Gulfstream Park in South Florida, and makes his first start for new connections. On both his previous starts in much higher company, he flashed speed, before fading out of contention. This horse is dropping from a maiden $50k claimer to a maiden $16k claimer. I am not alarmed by the class drop as Delgado likes to win races and has a 27% strike rate. He will probably lose the horse at the claim box, but that is the name of the game. In order to claim a horse, the claim must be generally submitted 15 minutes prior to the race. He should be backed at around [2.8] on the exchange.

The winter meeting at Tampa Bay Downs runs through to 3 May. At this late stage of the meeting the racing secretary schedules plenty of maiden races. This helps trainers qualify for more races at other tracks during the spring and summer.

Blackrock Castle bred for the turf

Race 10 21:50 Sam Houston - Blackrock Castle

Blackrock Castle should make his presence felt on turf debut.

This gelding has been placed on his only two starts this year on the dirt track. This is referred to as the Main Track. Last time out he put in some good work in the closing stages, and was gaining on the winner close home. He is certainly bred for the turf. He is by Declaration of War and is out of a Chester House mare. He put in a bullet work at the end of February, and looks ready to roll. The very capable Lane Luzzi takes the ride. His forecast price is 9/2 but I expect him to start shorter. The forecast price is known as the Morning Line, and is compiled by the course commentator at smaller tracks like Sam Houston. The bigger tracks like to employ a professional handicapper.

The New York Racing Association has announced racing will continue behind closed doors this weekend, which is great news. On Saturday the feature race is the Cicada Stakes for three-year-old fillies.