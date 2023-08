Return to quick ground will suit

And trainer switch could bring improvement

No. 1 Toronto (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Charlie Hammond

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

Toronto has been well held in four starts since winning at Stratford in May last year but I think he could bounce back this afternoon on his first start for Richard Newland.

He won two of his first four starts over hurdles for Brian Barr, while showing a tendency to race keenly before struggling once set into handicap company.

He wasn't disgraced at Market Rasen in a much stronger race than the one he contests today despite jumping out to the left at times but showed little when next seen at Cheltenham in November.

I think the ground may have been softer than ideal on his last two starts for Barr and he shaped ok at Uttoxeter when moving into contention early in the home straight before dropping away quickly late on.

Toronto now makes his first start for Richard Newland and that the hood has come off for the first time over hurdles suggests that the trainer switch may have had a positive impact already in settling him down.

I think the return to a quicker surface will suit and I'm hoping they will look to ride him handier than has been the case so far in handicap company, possibly tracking Simply Red and Chasamax early on.

It might be that he's just a weak finisher or that the trainer switch won't have had a positive impact on him and he will be too keen again but I think he has a good chance to show more on his first start in this class and any 4/14.80 or bigger appeals.