Horse Racing Tips: Back Peace of Rome at 16/1 without favourite at Market Rasen

Wellington Arch is a very short-priced favourite for this novices' hurdle and rather than trying to take him on, I think there's a more appealing option in the without the favourite market.

Indemnity is favourite in that market on the back of a fairly promising hurdling debut at Kempton. He was keen that day and the hood goes on to try to help him settle. Even allowing for the early keenness, however, it was a bit concerning just how weakly he finished.

Fidendum is second favourite and he has ability but he's also a very tricky ride. He has a habit of racing extremely keenly and I'm not sure holding him up in this field will help his chance. He is going the right way round for him now after hanging and jumping right at Warwick. If they let him go in front he could run well but I expect they may not do that, so I'm passing on him.

Peace Of Rome already has a rating of 98 and more hurdling experience than his rivals. The market is underestimating his chance in the without the favourite market in these circumstances. Unlike the two horses at the head of this market, he's unlikely to race very keenly and there's no concern that he will be ridden with a future mark in mind given he already has one.

He ran poorly on his first start for this yard at Worcester but the soft ground may have played a part in that and he showed more on a very quick turnaround at the same track over a longer trip. He raced handily from the off and, while he had been under pressure for a while, he was still fairly close up when taking a heavy fall at two out.

It is concerning that he's returning from a long break and he may not have the ability that he showed in the past. He likely also needs further than this trip to show his best but this small yard has had horses outrun expectations in maiden/novice hurdles.

Peace Of Rome may do so today simply through being more straightforward than his rivals and being ridden prominently. Any double-figure prices appeal in the without the favourite market.