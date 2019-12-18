To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bets Of The Day: Go Millie Go sitting on a big effort

Go Millie Go Ludlow
Today's best bet Go Millie Go runs at Ludlow
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Miss Heritage won. Nick returns with two selections from Newbury and Ludlow...

"She is improving with racing, and fully expect her to move forward"

Back Go Millie Go at [4.8] in the 13:30 at Ludlow

John the poet

12:20 Newbury - John Betjeman

John Betjeman is my idea of the winner of this interesting race.

This gelding caught the eye on hurdles debut when finishing second to Zamani at Fontwell earlier this month. He kept on really well in the closing stages, and finished well clear of the third placed horse. This was a promising introduction and should progress further. He was no great shakes on the level, but should make his presence felt over hurdles. At present he is trading at [6.4] on the exchange.

Fraser Island is the obvious danger. He was a fair handicapper for Mark Johnston and makes his debut for Nicky Henderson. It is no surprise to see him trading at [2.44] on the exchange.

Millie the one

13:30 Ludlow - Go Millie Go

Go Millie Go should go close in this mares only novices' hurdle.

This mare finished second to Juge Et Parti at Hereford last month. She held every chance two flights from home, but was beaten for speed and had to settle for a place. She is improving with racing, and fully expect her to move forward. At present she is trading at [4.8] on the exchange.

Subway Surf is the current favourite at [2.92] on the exchange. She finished a respectable third on hurdles debut to Winter Getaway at Warwick. She is another improver, and is the main danger to the selection.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +22.36

This week so far....
Staked: 10.0
Returned: 12.25

Recommended bets

Back John Betjeman at BSP in the 12:20 at Newbury
Back Go Millie Go at [4.8] in the 13:30 at Ludlow

Nick Shiambouros,

