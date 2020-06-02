US Racing Bets of the Day: Runaway Wind to sail home

Big Bella ready to go

Race 2 20:07 Lone Star Park - Big Bella Brown

Big Bella Brown should go close in this $15k claiming race on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a $32k claimer at Oaklawn Park last month. He flashed speed, but was easily brushed aside when the chips were down. He has faced better in the past, notably when winning a $20k claimer back in February. Trainer Robertino Diodoro has hit the ground running at the meeting, and boasts an impressive 29% strike rate. In typical Diodoro fashion he drops him to the $15k level, which should bring about an improved performance. At present he is trading at [3.2] on the exchange but recommend backing him at BSP.

Runaway to runaway

Race 9 21:25 Lone Star Park - Runaway Wind

Runaway Wind looks like the horse to beat in this $15k non winners of two races on the main track.

This gelding makes his first start for high percentage trainer Karl Broburg. He was claimed after finishing fourth in a $15k open claimer at the Fairgrounds in February. He took a hefty bump at the start, but made the lead before feeling the strain at the entrance to the straight. He put in a super piece of work over the course 10 days ago which is another positive. Broburg puts the blinkers on to sharpen him up, and hopefully he will make the lead and never look back. At present he is trading at [4.5] on the exchange.