To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Bluegrass Dixie on song

Bluegrass Dixie Lone Star Park
Today's best bet Bluegrass Dixie runs at Lone Star Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from Lone Star Park...

"I love the aggressive drop by Pish who is an astute conditioner"

Back Bluegrass Dixie Race 3 at BSP in the 20:39 at Lone Star Park

Bluegrass to shine

Race 3 20:39 Lone Star Park - Bluegrass Dixie

Bluegrass Dixie should go close in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly faced better last year at Remington Park. She finished third in a $25k maiden claimer last September, which reads well in the context of this race. She makes her first start for trainer Danny Pish who has a 17% strike rate with horses dropping two classes or more. Her work tab is pretty good for the level, and looks ready to do herself justice. I love the aggressive drop by Pish who is an astute conditioner. At present she is trading at [3.95] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.

The Red Dude to deliver

Race 10 00:15 Lone Star Park - The Red Dude

The Red Dude should take all the beating in this $5k restricted claimer.

In truth this gelding has been a little disappointing the last twice against better. On his latest start in a $40k claimer he started to weaken at the entrance to the straight, and finished well beaten. Last year he ran well against $50k claimers, and anything near his best would see him demolish this field. Trainer Robertino Diodoro aggressively drops him to the bottom level, and should be rewarded with a win. At present he is trading at [2.8] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46:70

This week so far....

Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Bluegrass Dixie Race 3 at BSP in the 20:39 at Lone Star Park
Back The Red Dude Race 10 at [2.8] in the 00:15 at Lone Star Park

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Lone (US) 9th Jun (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 9 June, 8.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Astrology Bling
Bluegrass Dixie
Outsmarted
Triple Account
Sweet Tomatoe Pie
Witt Nine
Paddle Wheel
Chamisa
Cash On Fire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lone (US) 9th Jun (R10 7f Claim)

Wednesday 10 June, 12.15am

Market rules

Back Lay
Warriors Kid
Air Power
The Red Dude
Bogey
Stupify
R Fast Life
Poderoso Equs
Its Five Somewhere
Railroader
Divine Favor
All Shacked Up
Demands Attention
El Venue
Zmor Aristocat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles