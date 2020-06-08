US Racing Bets of the Day: Bluegrass Dixie on song

Bluegrass to shine

Race 3 20:39 Lone Star Park - Bluegrass Dixie

Bluegrass Dixie should go close in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly faced better last year at Remington Park. She finished third in a $25k maiden claimer last September, which reads well in the context of this race. She makes her first start for trainer Danny Pish who has a 17% strike rate with horses dropping two classes or more. Her work tab is pretty good for the level, and looks ready to do herself justice. I love the aggressive drop by Pish who is an astute conditioner. At present she is trading at [3.95] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.

The Red Dude to deliver

Race 10 00:15 Lone Star Park - The Red Dude

The Red Dude should take all the beating in this $5k restricted claimer.

In truth this gelding has been a little disappointing the last twice against better. On his latest start in a $40k claimer he started to weaken at the entrance to the straight, and finished well beaten. Last year he ran well against $50k claimers, and anything near his best would see him demolish this field. Trainer Robertino Diodoro aggressively drops him to the bottom level, and should be rewarded with a win. At present he is trading at [2.8] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.