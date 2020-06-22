To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Brave Nation a class act

Brave Nation Lone Star Park
Today's best bet Brave Nation runs at Lone Star Park
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Evidence won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads to Lone Star Park with two strong fancies...

"He has been working really well ahead of his local debut, and his best effort would be good enough to take this"

Back Brave Nation Race 8 at BSP in the 23:15 at Lone Star Park

Caddo Fox to make all

Race 2 20:07 Lone Star Park - Caddo Fox

Caddo Fox should open his account in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding came up a little short when finishing second against similar over this course earlier this month. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but could not go by the game winner. Trainer Danny Payne stretches him out to the mile which is the logical move. He should be able to clear the field from his outside draw, and control the race from the front. Veteran rider Danny Sorenson rides back for connections, and is an excellent judge of pace. Anything around [2.8] will do.

Brave Nation a tough customer

Race 8 23:15 Lone Star Park - Brave Nation

Brave Nation should make his presence felt in this allowance race on the turf.

This talented five-year-old makes his first start for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. He ships in from the west coast, and has some outstanding form in the book from last year. His best effort was an excellent third in the Grade 3 Berkley Handicap at Golden Gate Fields last November. He was a tad disappointing on his latest start in January when fading in to fifth in allowance company. He has been working really well ahead of his local debut, and his best effort would be good enough to take this. At present he is trading at [3.85] on the exchange but BSP is recommended

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +42:54

This week so far....

Staked: 2.0
Returned: 2.4

Recommended bets

Back Caddo Fox Race 2 at [2.8] in the 20:07 at Lone Star Park
Back Brave Nation Race 8 at BSP in the 23:15 at Lone Star Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Lone (US) 23rd Jun (R2 1m Mdn)

Tuesday 23 June, 8.07pm

Back Lay
Goliath Ridge
Ranchero Ridge
Niall
Proud To Serve
Chaching Bling
Fando
Runnin The Red
Wild And Golden
Caddo Fox
Lone (US) 23rd Jun (R8 1m1f Allw)

Tuesday 23 June, 11.15pm

Back Lay
Budro Talking
Lamartine
Pacific Typhoon
Lookin At Lee
Mas Mischief
Brave Nation
Drifting West
Paddock Pick
In The Navy
Nick Shiambouros,

