US Racing Bets of the Day: Brandons Babe to upset rivals

Power End to storm home

Race 3 20:39 Lone Star Park - Power End

Power End should go close in this $20k maiden claimer.

This colt finished fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Oaklawn Park just over a year ago. He was fanned wide on the home turn, and began to feel the strain at the entrance to the straight. Interestingly trainer Steve Asmussen has persevered with him, and drops him in class for his seasonal debut. Asmussen has had another fast start to this meeting, and has a stellar 24% strike rate. Anything around his morning line of [3.0] will do.

Brandons Babe primed for big effort

Race 9 23:45 Lone Star Park - Brandons Babe

I am going to take a chance with Brandons Babe in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This Fed Biz filly finished fifth against similar last month. She took a hefty bump at the start and was checked hard in the straight. She could not be considered unlucky, but certainly would have finished closer. This was only her second run on turf and is entitled to improve. She put in a super piece of work over this course earlier this month, and should be ready to do herself justice. Karen Jacks has a small string, but is a gifted trainer and had a winner yesterday. She should go off at a nice price so BSP is recommended.