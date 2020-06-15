To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Brandons Babe to upset rivals

Brandons Babe Lone Star Park
Today's best bet Brandons Babe runs at Lone Star Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros heads to Lone Star Park with two selections from the Tuesday card...

"She put in a super piece of work over this course earlier this month, and should be ready to do herself justice"

Back Brandons Babe Race 9 at BSP in the 23:45 at Lone Star Park

Power End to storm home

Race 3 20:39 Lone Star Park - Power End

Power End should go close in this $20k maiden claimer.

This colt finished fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Oaklawn Park just over a year ago. He was fanned wide on the home turn, and began to feel the strain at the entrance to the straight. Interestingly trainer Steve Asmussen has persevered with him, and drops him in class for his seasonal debut. Asmussen has had another fast start to this meeting, and has a stellar 24% strike rate. Anything around his morning line of [3.0] will do.

Brandons Babe primed for big effort

Race 9 23:45 Lone Star Park - Brandons Babe

I am going to take a chance with Brandons Babe in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This Fed Biz filly finished fifth against similar last month. She took a hefty bump at the start and was checked hard in the straight. She could not be considered unlucky, but certainly would have finished closer. This was only her second run on turf and is entitled to improve. She put in a super piece of work over this course earlier this month, and should be ready to do herself justice. Karen Jacks has a small string, but is a gifted trainer and had a winner yesterday. She should go off at a nice price so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:00

This week so far....

Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Power End Race 3 at [3.0] in the 20:39 at Lone Star Park
Back Brandons Babe Race 9 at BSP in the 23:45 at Lone Star Park

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Lone (US) 16th Jun (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 16 June, 8.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
End Zone
Best Year Yet
Mythajacul
Zipster
Power End
Jager Onthe Rocks
Cowboy Toby
Paladins Warrior
Uncle Pat
Dreadnaught
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lone (US) 16th Jun (R9 1m Mdn)

Tuesday 16 June, 11.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quickpay
Snap It
Shallow
Fearless Dixie
Sweet Linda
Brandons Babe
Majestic Ice
In The Red
Jewel Street
Caged Bear
La Vida
Princess Lilli Bug
Reina Del Mar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles