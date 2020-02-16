Bets Of The Day: Lexington Storm ready on debut

Night to swoop

14:05 Market Rasen - Night Edition

Night Edition should prove difficult to beat in this interesting Juvenile maiden hurdle.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Galahad Quest in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last month. He took the lead over the final flight, but was caught close home by the determined winner. This was a super effort and looks sure to win races. He clearly sets the standard, and is fairly priced at [2.58] on the exchange.

Mind The Crack was rated 91 on the level for Mark Johnston before changing stables to Harry Fry. He represents high profile connections, and it is no surprise to see him trading at [3.3] on hurdles debut. He will know his job, but the selection has rock solid form.

Storm home

14:15 Kempton - Lexington Storm

I am going to take a chance with debutant Lexington Storm in this intriguing contest.

This Dream Ahead colt is out of the Dam Body Beautiful who won a decent handicap over the minimum distance. There is plenty of speed in his pedigree and should be ready to do himself justice on debut. At present he is trading at [4.3] on the exchange.

Clog Maker heads the market at [2.22] on the exchange. He finished fourth to subsequent Mill Reef winner Pierre Lapin on debut at Haydock last May. He looks like the horse to beat on paper, but has to overcome a lengthy absence. He is a tad short for me.