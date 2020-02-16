To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bets Of The Day: Lexington Storm ready on debut

Lexington Storm Kempton
Today's best bet Lexington Storm runs at Kempton
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when the heavily backed Salsada won. Nick returns with two selections from Kempton and Market Rasen...

"There is plenty of speed in his pedigree and should be ready to do himself justice on debut"

Back Lexington Storm at BSP in the 14:15 at Kempton

Night to swoop

14:05 Market Rasen - Night Edition

Night Edition should prove difficult to beat in this interesting Juvenile maiden hurdle.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Galahad Quest in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last month. He took the lead over the final flight, but was caught close home by the determined winner. This was a super effort and looks sure to win races. He clearly sets the standard, and is fairly priced at [2.58] on the exchange.

Mind The Crack was rated 91 on the level for Mark Johnston before changing stables to Harry Fry. He represents high profile connections, and it is no surprise to see him trading at [3.3] on hurdles debut. He will know his job, but the selection has rock solid form.

Storm home

14:15 Kempton - Lexington Storm

I am going to take a chance with debutant Lexington Storm in this intriguing contest.

This Dream Ahead colt is out of the Dam Body Beautiful who won a decent handicap over the minimum distance. There is plenty of speed in his pedigree and should be ready to do himself justice on debut. At present he is trading at [4.3] on the exchange.

Clog Maker heads the market at [2.22] on the exchange. He finished fourth to subsequent Mill Reef winner Pierre Lapin on debut at Haydock last May. He looks like the horse to beat on paper, but has to overcome a lengthy absence. He is a tad short for me.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +.88

This week so far....
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 3.98
2019 Overall +15.36

Recommended bets

Back Night Edition at [2.58] in the 14:05 at Market Rasen
Back Lexington Storm at BSP in the 14:15 at Kempton

Kemp 16th Feb (6f Nov Stks)

Sunday 16 February, 2.15pm

Nick Shiambouros,

