Bets of the Day: Ralph Beckett's filly is hard to oppose in Listed company at Pontefract

Antonia De Vega is expected to win well

Back Antonia De Vega at 4/5 in the 14:50 Pontefract

I went into the 14:50 at Pontefract looking to see if there was any way of opposing the short-priced favourite Antonia De Vega, but the more I looked at the race the stronger I felt about the jolly. Ralph Beckett's four-year-old filly has 10lb in hand at the weights and the Beckett yard are bang in form, as well as this she also has the best form on offer.

She won on her seasonal debut last season (and the season before that too) by four lengths. She then went on to the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot where she wasn't beaten far and ended her season beaten into fourth place in a Group 1 in Germany where she was less than a length behind the winner. She goes well on good ground, stays the trip and when all things are considered she should really be shorter than she currently is at 4/5, I can see her winning this race well.

No. 1 (6) Antonia De Vega (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 118/164-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/11/19 Munich 4/11 Flat 1m 3f 205y Soft 8st 12lbs Harry Bentley - 19/10/19 Ascot 6/12 Flat 1m 3f 133y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Harry Bentley 10.02 13/06/19 Newbury 1/6 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 5.62 12/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies Mile 8/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 6.87 25/08/18 Goodwood 1/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 3.88 14/07/18 Newmarket (July) 1/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 18.5

If backing odds-on isn't your thing, a couple to look at to fill the places are Specialise and at a bigger price Eva Maria. The former is trained by Roger Varian, won well at Newmarket back in October and she could be the type that will improve to bigger and better contests. At 14/1 Eva Maria for the Richard Fahey yard looks a decent each-way shout, she has won three of her seven starts and this step up to a mile-and-a-half is well worth a go. She wasn't disgraced in Group 2 company last time out at Newmarket and can run a big race. But I can't see how either of them or anything else can get to Antonia De Vega today.

Meraas can make all at Pontefract

Back Meraas at 6/5 in the 13:20 Pontefract

Mark Johnson's three-year-old colt Meraas looks ideal punting material to make all. He's only had the two runs but looked pretty professional last time when winning what looks like being an above average maiden at Kempton by three lengths, where in true Johnson fashion he jumped early and made all. The handicapper has been very lenient, giving him an opening mark of 91 which you would think should be well within his range.

Pontefract is a lot stiffer than Kempton but if he breaks and gets to the lead he can have these under pressure some way out. He also has race fitness on his side and looks a very strong stayer at the trip so it is going to take a decent one to pass him.

I think both these selections will take some beating today, so I will be backing them in a double as well as two singles.