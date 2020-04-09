To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Volubile and Gaffalione to deliver

Volubile Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Volubile runs at Gulfstream
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when both his selections won. Nick returns with two Sportsbook selections from Gulfstream Park...

"I could not call him an unlucky loser, but he certainly would have finished a lot closer."

Back Volubile Race 8 at 5/2 on the Sportsbook in the 21:36 at Gulfstream Park

Clifton to make amends

Race 3 19:00 Gulfstream Park - Clifton Park

I am going to give Clifton Park another chance in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt was sent off as the heavy favourite when finishing down the field in a $30k maiden claimer. He took a hefty bump at the start, and met interference heading in to the first turn which cost him all chance. His rider wisely did not give him a hard time, and subsequently finished well beaten.

He finished third at a higher level in January, which reads well in the context of this race. Top jockey Luis Saez rides back for trainer Dale Romans, which is a positive sign. He is fairly priced at 100/30 on the Sportsbook.

Volubile to graduate

Race 8 21:36 Gulfstream Park - Volubile

Volubile should go close in this $12.5k non winners of two races on the turf.

He had a chance a furlong from home last time, but was squeezed for room and failed to recover. I could not call him an unlucky loser, but he certainly would have finished a lot closer. He has yet to record a victory for trainer Bob Hess who claimed him for $50k last November, but I think he has found the ideal spot. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rides this turf course as well as anyone, and hopefully will get the job done. He is currently 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Both these races are on the turf and it is prudent to check the weather forecast, especially in Florida. The weather can be unpredictable, and if the heavens open turf races are switched to the main track. Luckily it is going to be a sunny day at Gulfstream Park.

Recommended bets

Back Clifton Park Race 3 at 100/30 on the Sportsbook in the 19:00 at Gulfstream Park
Back Volubile Race 8 at 5/2 on the Sportsbook in the 21:36 at Gulfstream Park

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles