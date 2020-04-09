US Racing Bets of the Day: Volubile and Gaffalione to deliver

Clifton to make amends

Race 3 19:00 Gulfstream Park - Clifton Park

I am going to give Clifton Park another chance in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt was sent off as the heavy favourite when finishing down the field in a $30k maiden claimer. He took a hefty bump at the start, and met interference heading in to the first turn which cost him all chance. His rider wisely did not give him a hard time, and subsequently finished well beaten.

He finished third at a higher level in January, which reads well in the context of this race. Top jockey Luis Saez rides back for trainer Dale Romans, which is a positive sign. He is fairly priced at 100/30 on the Sportsbook.

Volubile to graduate

Race 8 21:36 Gulfstream Park - Volubile

Volubile should go close in this $12.5k non winners of two races on the turf.

He had a chance a furlong from home last time, but was squeezed for room and failed to recover. I could not call him an unlucky loser, but he certainly would have finished a lot closer. He has yet to record a victory for trainer Bob Hess who claimed him for $50k last November, but I think he has found the ideal spot. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rides this turf course as well as anyone, and hopefully will get the job done. He is currently 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Both these races are on the turf and it is prudent to check the weather forecast, especially in Florida. The weather can be unpredictable, and if the heavens open turf races are switched to the main track. Luckily it is going to be a sunny day at Gulfstream Park.