US Racing Bets of the Day: Retro Street to fly home

Laska to graduate

Race 1 18:00 Gulfstream Park - Laska

Laska should make her presence felt in this $12.5k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly finished sixth in a $25k maiden claimer on the turf earlier this month. She was just beginning her run, when she had to steady pretty sharply and failed to recover. It is difficult to know if she would have won, but certainly would have finished closer. She has a nice pedigree and is a George Strawbridge homebred. This is her easiest task to date, and I am expecting a big run. She is fairly priced at 6/4 on the Sportsbook.

Retro Street the one

Race 10 22:47 Gulfstream Park - Retro Street

Retro Street is my idea of the winner of this $12.5k claimer on the turf.

This filly finished seventh in a $16k claimer on the turf last month. She met a fair bit of interference in the straight, but picked up really well when daylight appeared and was not beaten all that far. In fact she probably would have won in a few more strides. She was beaten less than two lengths in the end. She has some decent form in much higher company, and will appreciate the ease in grade. Top jockey Luis Saez takes the riding assignment which is a positive move. She will be delivered late, so luck in running is needed. At present she is trading at 4/1 on the Sportsbook and have backed her at that price.