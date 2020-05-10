US Racing Bets of the Day: Quijote super Each-Way value

More Than Usual to deliver

Race 4 19:39 Gulfstream Park - More Than Usual

More Than Usual should benefit from the class drop in this $12.5 maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt finished fourth in a $25k maiden claimer on the turf over five furlongs last month. He was floated wide on the turn, and could never land a blow behind the easy winner. I love the aggressive drop and the extra yardage. Top jockey Tyler Gaffalione takes the ride, which is another positive sign. He should be on or near the lead in the early stages, and hopefully have enough kick in the straight to put the race to bed. At present he is trading at 7/4 on the Sportsbook which is just about right.

Quijote a big price

Race 10 22:50 Gulfstream Park - Quijote

Quijote looks super Each-Way value at 5/1 on the Sportsbook.

This gelding has run with credit in much higher company. Last year he finished an excellent second in the Grade 3 Gulfstream Park Sprint. On his first start of the year in March he was not disgraced in a $100k optional claimer over this course. He made a short lived effort on the home turn ,but was easily brushed aside. This was his first race in six months and clearly needed it. Trainer Georgina Baxter drops him in for $35k today. She has engaged the services of the brilliant Irad Ortiz JR, which is an added bonus. His work tab is respectable, and believe he is sitting on a big effort.