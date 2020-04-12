US Racing Bets of the Day: Primacy and Gaffalione to graduate

Time for Victory

Race 3 17:58 Gulfstream Park - Victory Town

Victory Town should make his presence felt in this interesting Maiden Special Weight.

This well related colt finished second in a similar event on his seasonal reappearance last month. He came with a well timed run a furlong from home, but failed to quicken and could only stay on at one pace. This was a satisfactory effort, and should know a lot more this time. Trainer Mark Casse is having a relatively quiet meeting, but is a very capable conditioner. His work tab is steady, and should be ready to do himself justice. At present he is trading at 6/4 on the Sportsbook but recommend backing him at SP.

Primacy to graduate

Race 6 19:25 Gulfstream Park - Primacy

Primacy should go very close in this good looking Maiden Special Weight.

This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Finding Fame over this course in February. After missing the break, he faced an impossible task half a mile from home. He picked up the bit, finished like a rocket and would have won in a few more strides. This was a remarkable effort, and will relish the extra yardage today. The talented Tyler Gaffalione picks up the ride and should be rewarded with another winner. Trainer Chad Brown has a 29% strike rate with second time out runners, which is an added bonus. At present he is trading at 6/4 on the Sportsbook and have backed him at that price.