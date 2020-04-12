To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Primacy and Gaffalione to graduate

Primacy Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Primacy runs at Gulfstream Park
Nick Shiambouros heads to South Florida with two Sunday selections from Gulfstream Park...

"This was a remarkable effort, and will relish the extra yardage today"

Time for Victory

Race 3 17:58 Gulfstream Park - Victory Town

Victory Town should make his presence felt in this interesting Maiden Special Weight.

This well related colt finished second in a similar event on his seasonal reappearance last month. He came with a well timed run a furlong from home, but failed to quicken and could only stay on at one pace. This was a satisfactory effort, and should know a lot more this time. Trainer Mark Casse is having a relatively quiet meeting, but is a very capable conditioner. His work tab is steady, and should be ready to do himself justice. At present he is trading at 6/4 on the Sportsbook but recommend backing him at SP.

Primacy to graduate

Race 6 19:25 Gulfstream Park - Primacy

Primacy should go very close in this good looking Maiden Special Weight.

This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Finding Fame over this course in February. After missing the break, he faced an impossible task half a mile from home. He picked up the bit, finished like a rocket and would have won in a few more strides. This was a remarkable effort, and will relish the extra yardage today. The talented Tyler Gaffalione picks up the ride and should be rewarded with another winner. Trainer Chad Brown has a 29% strike rate with second time out runners, which is an added bonus. At present he is trading at 6/4 on the Sportsbook and have backed him at that price.

Recommended bets

Back Victory Town Race 3 at SP on the Sportsbook in the 17:58 at Gulfstream Park
Nick Shiambouros,

