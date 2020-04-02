To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

US Racing Bets of the Day: Pricing Exercise a solid choice

Pricing Exercise Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Pricing Exercise runs at Gulfstream Park
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his selection Hubba Bubba won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick returns with two selections from Gulfstream Park...

" I think he will leave this form behind, and should be backed at 11/4 on the Sportsbook"

Back Pricing Exercise Race 9 at 11/4 on the Sportsbook in the 22:07 at Gulfstream Park

Bibiana to graduate

Race 2 18:30 Gulfstream Park - Bibiana

Bibiana should prove difficult to beat in this $16k maiden claimer.

This filly finished fifth in higher company over this track last month. She got involved in a speed duel, and finally cried enough a furlong from home. She was claimed for $50k in December after an unsuccessful debut on the turf. Connections have decided to cut their losses; hence the big drop in class. When backing horses taking a big drop, it is important to check the work tab.

I rarely back horses that work poorly in these situations. A poor work tab could mean that the horse has an issue or has lost form. This horse has a solid uninterrupted series of works, so I am happy to back her. Anything around Even money on the Sportsbook will do. Currently trading at 9/10.

Time to Exercise

Race 9 22:07 Gulfstream Park - Pricing Exercise

Pricing Exercise should make his presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Palice Malice colt finished down the field on debut in a similar event last month. He took a hefty bump at the start, but made a strong middle move before weakening. He has heavily backed, and was sent off favourite. Trainer Chad Brown has a 29% strike rate with runners on their second start. I think he will leave this form behind, and should be backed at 11/4 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended bets

Back Bibiana Race 2 at 9/10 on the Sportsbook in the 18:00 at Gulfstream Park
Back Pricing Exercise Race 9 at 11/4 on the Sportsbook in the 22:07 at Gulfstream Park

Nick Shiambouros,

