US Racing Bets of the Day: Pricing Exercise a solid choice

Bibiana to graduate

Race 2 18:30 Gulfstream Park - Bibiana

Bibiana should prove difficult to beat in this $16k maiden claimer.

This filly finished fifth in higher company over this track last month. She got involved in a speed duel, and finally cried enough a furlong from home. She was claimed for $50k in December after an unsuccessful debut on the turf. Connections have decided to cut their losses; hence the big drop in class. When backing horses taking a big drop, it is important to check the work tab.

I rarely back horses that work poorly in these situations. A poor work tab could mean that the horse has an issue or has lost form. This horse has a solid uninterrupted series of works, so I am happy to back her. Anything around Even money on the Sportsbook will do. Currently trading at 9/10.

Time to Exercise

Race 9 22:07 Gulfstream Park - Pricing Exercise

Pricing Exercise should make his presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Palice Malice colt finished down the field on debut in a similar event last month. He took a hefty bump at the start, but made a strong middle move before weakening. He has heavily backed, and was sent off favourite. Trainer Chad Brown has a 29% strike rate with runners on their second start. I think he will leave this form behind, and should be backed at 11/4 on the Sportsbook.