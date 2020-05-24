US Racing Bets of the Day: Mumbai ready at first asking for Clement

Mumbai ready

Race 4 19:15 Gulfstream Park - Mumbai

I am going to take a chance with debutant Mumbai in this interesting Maiden Special Weight.

This well related filly is by Street Sense, and is out of the veteran Dam Missile Bay. She is related to plenty of winners, including half-sister Terra Promessa who won over $500k and was a debut winner herself. Trainer Christophe Clement has prepared her beautifully for debut. She threw in a couple of bullet works with a couple of maintenance works in between earlier this month. Clement has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho which is an added bonus. She is attractively priced at 5/1 on the Sportsbook.

No Bluff here

Race 9 21:52 Gulfstream Park - Blue Bluff

Blue Bluff should prove difficult to beat in this $25k optional claimer.

This gelding returns to the track after a short break. He has won his last three races, and was most impressive on his latest start in March when demolishing a similar field. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win with complete authority. He is unbeaten in four starts over this oval, and has proven form in sloppy conditions if the expected rain arrives. Trainer John Service is having a decent meeting with a respectable 16% strike rate. I think this lightly raced individual has more to offer, and should be backed at SP on the Sportsbook.