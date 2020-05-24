To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

Horse Racing Tips

US Election Betting

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Mumbai ready at first asking for Clement

Mumbai Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Mumbai runs at Gulfstream Park
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when both his selections won. Nick returns with two selections from the Sunday card at Gulfstream Park...

"Trainer Christophe Clement has prepared her beautifully for debut"

Back Mumbai Race 4 at 5/1 on the Sportsbook in the 19:15 at Gulfstream Park

Mumbai ready

Race 4 19:15 Gulfstream Park - Mumbai

I am going to take a chance with debutant Mumbai in this interesting Maiden Special Weight.

This well related filly is by Street Sense, and is out of the veteran Dam Missile Bay. She is related to plenty of winners, including half-sister Terra Promessa who won over $500k and was a debut winner herself. Trainer Christophe Clement has prepared her beautifully for debut. She threw in a couple of bullet works with a couple of maintenance works in between earlier this month. Clement has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho which is an added bonus. She is attractively priced at 5/1 on the Sportsbook.

No Bluff here

Race 9 21:52 Gulfstream Park - Blue Bluff

Blue Bluff should prove difficult to beat in this $25k optional claimer.

This gelding returns to the track after a short break. He has won his last three races, and was most impressive on his latest start in March when demolishing a similar field. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win with complete authority. He is unbeaten in four starts over this oval, and has proven form in sloppy conditions if the expected rain arrives. Trainer John Service is having a decent meeting with a respectable 16% strike rate. I think this lightly raced individual has more to offer, and should be backed at SP on the Sportsbook.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +50:35

This week so far....
Staked: 11.0
Returned: 24.70

Recommended bets

Back Mumbai Race 4 at 5/1 on the Sportsbook in the 19:15 at Gulfstream Park
Back Blue Bluff Race 9 at SP on the Sportsbook in the 21:52 at Gulfstream Park

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles