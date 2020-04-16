US Racing Bets of the Day: Lime a sharp customer

Lime ready on debut

Race 2 18:34 Gulfstream Park - Lime

Lime is my best bet of the day.

I have been waiting for this daughter of Iqbaal to make her debut for some time. She is out of the Game Plan mare Home Alone, and was bred by Ward himself. She will run in the colours of Fitri Hay, who is a well known owner in the UK and across the world. There is plenty of speed in the pedigree,and her sister Lifelong Dreamer won on debut. Lime is a pretty big two-year-old, but boasts an impressive work tab. She threw in a bullet work five days ago at Palm Meadows which is a good sign. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione should bounce her out of the gate, and hopefully never look back. Anything around her morning line of 7/5 on the Sportsbook will do.

Very Amusing means business

Race 11 23:17 Gulfstream Park - Very Amusing

Very Amusing could run well at a decent price in this $6250K claimer.

This five-year-old gelding put in a super effort when winning an $8k non winners of three races over this course last month. He was sent to the front at the halfway stage, and pulled clear to win as he liked. The winning margin was six lengths, but could have been a lot more as jockey Paco Lopez geared him down well before the finish. Lopez does not return for the ride, as he is out of action with a finger injury. I think he has more to offer, and should be backed at around 6/1 on the Sportsbook.