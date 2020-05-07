US Racing Bets of the Day: Koko Star to shine for Maker

A Digital solution

Race 5 20:13 Gulfstream Park - Digital Footprint

Digital Footprint should make his presence felt in this $30k non winners of two races scheduled on the turf.

This gelding makes his first start for trainer Mike Maker after being in the care of Steve Asmussen. Most of his best form is on the turf, and his last two starts on the main track were disappointing. He is by Giant's Causeway and is out of a Lemon Drop Kid Dam, so turf is his ideal surface. Last year he competed in some tough allowance races on the turf in New York, and was not totally disgraced in a Stakes race. I think this condition suits him well, and has been working well for his local debut. At present he is trading at 7/2 on the Sportsbook, but recommend backing him at SP.



Race 11 23:19 Gulfstream Park - Koko Star

Koko Star could run well at a fair price in this $65k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Kitten's Joy colt is improving with racing, and finished a decent third in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf at the Fairgrounds in March. He was forced wide on the turn, but put in some good work in the closing stages without troubling the judge. Trainer Mike Maker drops him in class today which is a positive move. Maker has a 29% strike rate when dropping a horse from Maiden Special Weight to maiden claiming. I think he is sitting on a big effort, and is fairly priced at 4/1 on the Sportsbook. He may trade bigger so SP is advised.