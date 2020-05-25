US Racing Bets of the Day: Fiftyshays Ofgreen a class act

Ma I need Meatloaf

Race 2 18:15 Gulfstream Park - Ma Meatloaf

Ma Meatloaf should go close in this $10k non winners of three races on the main track.

This filly finished second to Dirty Bird in a $16k non winners of three races at Aqueduct in early March. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, but the winner proved too strong in the closing stages. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. She has the form in the book to take this, and her recent bullet work is a sign that she is ready. The Todd Pletcher stable has a 22% strike rate at the meeting which is impressive. I am going to back her at SP on the Sportsbook.

Green means go

Race 11 22:56 Gulfstream Park - Fiftyshays Ofgreen

Fiftyshays Ofgreen should make her presence felt in this interesting $75k optional claiming race.

This filly finished down the field in the Grade 3 Honeybee at Oaklawn Park in March. She completely missed the break, and subsequently failed to land a blow behind the game winner. She is best judged on her previous effort when finishing third in a Stakes race at Aqueduct. Her work tab is solid, and trainer John Service appears to have her ready to roll. The short priced favourite Elusive Molly looks vulnerable ,and I am expecting a big effort. I have backed her at her current price of 100/30 on the Sportsbook.