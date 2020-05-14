US Racing Bets of the Day: Dotdotdash to send clear message

Fresco will be fresh and ready

Race 6 18:00 Gulfstream Park - Fresco

Fresco should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Lucky Polly in a similar event in January. He made a four wide move on the home turn, and ran on strongly without troubling the winner. This was a promising effort from the son of Freud ,and should have a lot more to offer. He put in a nice bullet last month followed by a maintenance work. His work tab is typical of how trainer Christophe Clement likes to bring his horses along after a layoff. It should be all systems go, and the booking of top jockey Irad Ortiz JR is a big plus. I have backed him at his current price of 2/1 on the Sportsbook.

Dotdotdash to deliver

Race 10 22:47 Gulfstream Park - Dotdotdash

Dotdotdash should go close in this $12.5 maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly had a brutal trip when finishing fourth against similar last month. She met interference in the early stages, and in the straight. Despite all this trouble, she finished strongly and was not beaten all that far. She has decent form against better, and has a chance to make amends. I do not think this race will take a lot of winning, and the 9/2 on the Sportsbook Each-Way looks way too big. She is drawn in stall 11 which is not a bad place to be in a sprint at Gulfstream.

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet