To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Dotdotdash to send clear message

Dotdotdash Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Dotdotdash runs at Gulfstream Park
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from Gulfstream Park...

"Despite all this trouble, she finished strongly and was not beaten all that far"

Back Dotdotdash Race 10 Each-Way at 9/2 on the Sportsbook in the 22:47 at Gulfstream


Fresco will be fresh and ready

Race 6 18:00 Gulfstream Park - Fresco

Fresco should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Lucky Polly in a similar event in January. He made a four wide move on the home turn, and ran on strongly without troubling the winner. This was a promising effort from the son of Freud ,and should have a lot more to offer. He put in a nice bullet last month followed by a maintenance work. His work tab is typical of how trainer Christophe Clement likes to bring his horses along after a layoff. It should be all systems go, and the booking of top jockey Irad Ortiz JR is a big plus. I have backed him at his current price of 2/1 on the Sportsbook.

Dotdotdash to deliver

Race 10 22:47 Gulfstream Park - Dotdotdash

Dotdotdash should go close in this $12.5 maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly had a brutal trip when finishing fourth against similar last month. She met interference in the early stages, and in the straight. Despite all this trouble, she finished strongly and was not beaten all that far. She has decent form against better, and has a chance to make amends. I do not think this race will take a lot of winning, and the 9/2 on the Sportsbook Each-Way looks way too big. She is drawn in stall 11 which is not a bad place to be in a sprint at Gulfstream.

Back Fresco Race 6 at 2/1 on the Sportsbook in the 18:00 at Gulfstream Park
Back Dotdotdash Race 10 Each-Way at 9/2 on the Sportsbook in the 22:47 at Gulfstream

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +35.0


This week so far....
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 3.3

Recommended bets

Back Fresco Race 6 at 2/1 on the Sportsbook in the 18:00 at Gulfstream Park
Back Dotdotdash Race 10 Each-Way at 9/2 on the Sportsbook in the 22:47 at Gulfstream

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles