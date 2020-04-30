US Racing Bets of the Day: Take Cardiac Kid in the opener at Gulfstream

Easy for Cardiac Kid

Race 1 18:00 Gulfstream Park - Cardiac Kid

Cardiac Kid looks like the horse to beat in this $25k maiden claimer on the turf.

This American Pharoah colt finished seventh in a Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the pace lifted. This was a satisfactory seasonal reappearance from this well related individual. He has some solid form in higher company, but trainer Ken McPeek has decided to aggressively drop him in class. The gifted Tyler Gaffalione has the riding assignment and I am expecting a big effort. At present he is trading at 5/2 on the Sportsbook and have backed him at that price.

Preacher Marsee ready off the claim

Race 11 23:19 Gulfstream Park - Preacher Marsee

Preacher Marsee should go close in this $12.5 claimer on the turf.

This colt finished a close fourth in a similar event over this course earlier this month. He had to wait for an opening, but finished strongly when the gap appeared and was not beaten all that far. Trainer Antonio Sano claimed him off that effort and runs him at the same level today. Sano has a 20% record with runners first off the claim which is a decent number. Top jockey Luis Saez rides back for the new connections which is a positive sign. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is currently trading at 5/2 on the Sportsbook, but I am inclined to back him at SP.