US Racing Bets of the Day: Candy Coma ready at first asking

Candy to put rivals away

Race 3 18:00 Gulfstream Park - Candy Coma

Candy Coma can win at first asking in this maiden claimer to be run on the turf.

Many of you will be familiar with trainer Wesley Ward, who has had so much success at Royal Ascot over the years. Most of his unraced two and three-year-olds are trained at the Palm Meadows training centre. This is a state of the art facility located about 40 miles from Gulfstream.

This gelding by Twirling Candy has five published works since the beginning of February. His latest work on the turf was a bullet, which suggests he is forward and ready. Ward has a 29% strike rate with debutants, and always has his horses ready to do themselves justice. This is one of his lesser lights, but fits well with these. I would advise taking an early price on the Sportsbook. The Morning Line is 8/5 which is about right.

Flora to shine

Race 9 21:07 Gulfstream Park - Flora Fantasy

Flora Fantasy should go close in this optional claimer. An optional claimer is a claiming race where the trainer has the option of selling the horse or not. If the horse is not for sale the letter N is displayed in the form next to the name. The race is a hybrid mixing allowance and claiming horses. This condition helps the racing secretary fill more races with bigger fields.

Flora Fantasy won in slightly higher company on her latest start over this course . She came from a long way back, and got up close home under a perfectly timed ride from Irad Ortiz who returns for the ride. This looks like a pretty competitive race and I am hopeful of a fair price. Look out for around 3/1 on the Sportsbook.