US Racing Bets of the Day: Awsum Roar to power home

Awsum Roar Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Awsum Roar runs at Gulfstream Park
Nick Shiambouros had another winner and a placed Each-Way advice yesterday. Nick is back with two selections from Gulfstream Park...

"She is drawn inside in the one stall, and should be able to make the lead with her excellent early foot"

Back Awsum Roar Race 11 at 3/1 on the Sportsbook in the 22:55 at Gulfstream Park

Unrighteous the wise choice

Race 4 19:15 Gulfstream Park - Unrighteous

Unrighteous should make his presence felt in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This colt finished fourth in a similar race on the main track at Oaklawn Park last month. He met interference on the home turn, but put in some good work in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. Despite his maiden status trainer Todd Pletcher allowed him to take his chance in the Tampa Bay Derby. He did not disgrace himself, but was outclassed. He makes his turf debut today and is bred to handle it. He is by Violence and is out of a Tapit mare, so the surface switch should not pose a problem. At present he is trading at 9/4 on the Sportsbook.

Awsum to Roar home

Race 11 22:55 Gulfstream Park - Awsum Roar

I am going to give Awsum Roar another chance in this $25k allowance optional claimer on the turf.

Last time out over this course she finished second to Catharsis in a similar race. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was bumped and took a bad step near the line. In my view she was a tad unlucky. She has been a model of consistency throughout her career, having won eight times at this distance. She is drawn inside in the one stall, and should be able to make the lead with her excellent early foot. At present she is trading at 3/1 on the Sportsbook and have backed her at that price.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +36.65


This week so far....
Staked: 10.0
Returned: 11.65

Recommended bets

Back Unrighteous Race 4 at 9/4 on the Sportsbook in the 19:15 at Gulfstream Park
Back Awsum Roar Race 11 at 3/1 on the Sportsbook in the 22:55 at Gulfstream Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Nick Shiambouros,

