US Racing Bets of the Day: Retrofit a solid choice

FonnP (US) 26th May (R2 6f Allw)
Tuesday 26 May, 10.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|Retrofit
|Man Camp
|Free Music
|Just Due
|Knight Disruptor
|Topofthemountain
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from Fonner Park located in Grand Island Nebraska...
"He is an uncomplicated ride, and is suited by the conditions of the race"
Retrofit a solid choice
Race 2 22:47 Fonner Park - Retrofit
Retrofit should go close in this restricted allowance contest.
This gelding beat Free Music over this course earlier this month in a $5k claimer. He took the lead on the turn for home, and found plenty to win with authority. He has won four times over the four furlong distance, and should have enough speed from the gate to make the lead from the one stall. He is an uncomplicated ride, and is suited by the conditions of the race. Trainer Isai Gonzalez has a 19% strike rate and Dakota Wood has the riding assignment. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.
Smarty a wise choice
Race 9 01:36 Fonner Park - Smarty Party Papa
Smarty Party Papa looks like the horse to beat in this bottom level claimer.
This seven-year-old gelding finished an excellent second in a restricted allowance over this course last month. He made an inside move in the straight, but could not get to grips with the easy winner. His trainer Steve Hall drops him in class today, and should be rewarded with a victory. He can stalk, or make the running over this tight oval. Closing day is Wednesday and trainers are scrambling for winners, hence the big class drop. At present he is trading at [2.8] on the exchange, but could trade a lot shorter near the off.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2019 Overall: +48:35
This week so far....
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0
Tuesday 26 May, 10.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|Retrofit
|Man Camp
|Free Music
|Just Due
|Knight Disruptor
|Topofthemountain
Join to place betsJoin today
Wednesday 27 May, 1.36am
|Back
|Lay
|Dance For Ransom
|Dukati
|Picadilly Roadster
|Runarounddancing
|El Diablo Grande
|Elusive Blueboy
|Smarty Party Papa
|Holiday Joke
|Junkers
|Mr Red Sensation
Join to place betsJoin today