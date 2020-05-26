US Racing Bets of the Day: Retrofit a solid choice

Retrofit a solid choice

Race 2 22:47 Fonner Park - Retrofit

Retrofit should go close in this restricted allowance contest.

This gelding beat Free Music over this course earlier this month in a $5k claimer. He took the lead on the turn for home, and found plenty to win with authority. He has won four times over the four furlong distance, and should have enough speed from the gate to make the lead from the one stall. He is an uncomplicated ride, and is suited by the conditions of the race. Trainer Isai Gonzalez has a 19% strike rate and Dakota Wood has the riding assignment. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

Smarty a wise choice

Race 9 01:36 Fonner Park - Smarty Party Papa

Smarty Party Papa looks like the horse to beat in this bottom level claimer.

This seven-year-old gelding finished an excellent second in a restricted allowance over this course last month. He made an inside move in the straight, but could not get to grips with the easy winner. His trainer Steve Hall drops him in class today, and should be rewarded with a victory. He can stalk, or make the running over this tight oval. Closing day is Wednesday and trainers are scrambling for winners, hence the big class drop. At present he is trading at [2.8] on the exchange, but could trade a lot shorter near the off.