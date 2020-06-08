Bets Of The Day: Zuba to shine at Lingfield

Max can win for Johnston team

14:15 Haydock - Back Themaxwecan @ [5.2]

Trainer Mark Johnston has got into the groove immediately upon the return of racing and I'll be rowing in with the Middleham yard in this cracking staying handicap.

The bet is Themaxwecan at around [4.5], and he can pick up where he left off last season. Initially priced up at around [6.0] on the Exchange, he was holding up well before midnight on Sunday with support for the runner.

No. 1 (4) Themaxwecan (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 102 Form: 92851210-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 20/30 Flat 2m 2f Soft 8st 12lbs James Doyle 36.73 03/09/19 Goodwood 1/6 Flat 2m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs James Doyle 2.06 24/08/19 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 8st 7lbs Clifford Lee 3.42 26/07/19 Ascot 1/8 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs James Doyle 3.05 06/07/19 Haydock Park 5/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.68 19/06/19 Ascot Queen's Vase 8/13 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 32 01/06/19 Doncaster 2/6 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Franny Norton 6.2 11/05/19 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 1m 3f 133y Soft 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 23.15 05/04/19 Leicester 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 179y Good 9st 12lbs P. J. McDonald 3.53 10/01/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 6.8 01/10/18 Bath 1/13 Flat 1m 2f 37y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.85

Handicap wins at Goodwood at Ascot last term highlighted his staying ability at the business end of races, and the 2m that he faces today is his best trip.

Hopefully the ground dries up too, as a sounder surface clearly suits.

Zuba can add to his all-weather tally at Lingfield

19:20 Lingfield - Back Zuba @ [7.0]

Desert Caravan is likely to go off a short price favourite for this 1m4f handicap, but I tend to steer away from horses that are chalked up at [2.30].

Backing Zuba at [7.0] makes far more appeal, especially with a return to the all-weather.

He looks a better horse on artificial surfaces and proved himself in the 0-85 grade last term with an all-the-way success at Kempton. His draw isn't ideal for a repeat of the tactics, but it could be worth considering using his double figure price to use as a back-to-lay bet if he bounces out.

He's bred to be a better horse than 79, and is well up to this level considering he has competed in some stronger races.

No. 10 (7) Zuba SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 79 Form: 1/3631550-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/09/19 Ascot 10/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 7st 13lbs Jimmy Quinn 54.72 21/08/19 Kempton Park 5/5 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 8st 6lbs David Egan 2.98 10/08/19 Ascot 5/10 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Nanako Fujita 8.6 05/08/19 Kempton Park 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 5.1 24/07/19 Lingfield Park 3/13 Flat 1m 4f Std 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 7.15 13/06/19 Newbury 6/6 Flat 1m 4f Soft 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 6.9 26/04/19 Sandown Park 3/9 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 8st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 26.88 29/10/18 Chelmsford City 1/9 Flat 1m 2f Std/slow 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 30.93 14/10/18 Goodwood 6/12 Flat 1m 1f 11y Heavy 9st 2lbs Martin Dwyer 14.08 27/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 13/18 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Martin Dwyer 163.38

If you are playing on the Sportsbook, this is also an EXTRA PLACE race.

