- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Joe Fanning
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 102
Bets Of The Day: Zuba to shine at Lingfield
It's a return to the tipping chair for Alan Dudman on Monday, and he's hoping to get his week off to a good start with selections at Haydock and Lingfield...
"He's bred to be a better horse than 79, and is well up to this level considering he has competed in some stronger races."
Max can win for Johnston team
14:15 Haydock - Back Themaxwecan @ [5.2]
Trainer Mark Johnston has got into the groove immediately upon the return of racing and I'll be rowing in with the Middleham yard in this cracking staying handicap.
The bet is Themaxwecan at around [4.5], and he can pick up where he left off last season. Initially priced up at around [6.0] on the Exchange, he was holding up well before midnight on Sunday with support for the runner.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|20/30
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Soft
|8st 12lbs
|James Doyle
|36.73
|03/09/19
|Goodwood
|1/6
|Flat
|2m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|2.06
|24/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Clifford Lee
|3.42
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|James Doyle
|3.05
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.68
|19/06/19
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|32
|01/06/19
|Doncaster
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Franny Norton
|6.2
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|23.15
|05/04/19
|Leicester
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|3.53
|10/01/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|6.8
|01/10/18
|Bath
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 37y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.85
Handicap wins at Goodwood at Ascot last term highlighted his staying ability at the business end of races, and the 2m that he faces today is his best trip.
Hopefully the ground dries up too, as a sounder surface clearly suits.
Zuba can add to his all-weather tally at Lingfield
19:20 Lingfield - Back Zuba @ [7.0]
Desert Caravan is likely to go off a short price favourite for this 1m4f handicap, but I tend to steer away from horses that are chalked up at [2.30].
Backing Zuba at [7.0] makes far more appeal, especially with a return to the all-weather.
He looks a better horse on artificial surfaces and proved himself in the 0-85 grade last term with an all-the-way success at Kempton. His draw isn't ideal for a repeat of the tactics, but it could be worth considering using his double figure price to use as a back-to-lay bet if he bounces out.
He's bred to be a better horse than 79, and is well up to this level considering he has competed in some stronger races.
25/1, tenth of 11 in handicap at Ascot (12f, good to firm), well positioned. Off 9 months. Has looked in the handicapper's grip from this sort of mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|10/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|7st 13lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|54.72
|21/08/19
|Kempton Park
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|8st 6lbs
|David Egan
|2.98
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Nanako Fujita
|8.6
|05/08/19
|Kempton Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std/slow
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.1
|24/07/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.15
|13/06/19
|Newbury
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.9
|26/04/19
|Sandown Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|8st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|26.88
|29/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|30.93
|14/10/18
|Goodwood
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|14.08
|27/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|13/18
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|163.38
If you are playing on the Sportsbook, this is also an EXTRA PLACE race.
Steadily progressive 3-y-o who landed 2m handicap at Goodwood in September before never a threat in Cesarewitch at Newmarket. Still unexposed at 2m so merits serious consideration for in-form yard.