Bets Of The Day: Wishmoor the Navan pick in veterans' race

Newc 3rd Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)
Tuesday 3 March, 2.20pm
Betting.Betfair
Thawry was a winner yesterday for Alan Dudman, and he's going in with a big price selection on Tuesday at Newcastle, alongside a pick at Navan...
"This will also represent a drop into veteran company, which should in theory be a little less competitive than the company he has been keeping."
Lucou can show a bit more with drop in class
15:50 Newcastle - Back Lucou @ BSP
The wonderful Roxyfet scored for trainer Micky Hammond at Sedgefield on Sunday, an amazing feat considering that was his 100th start over jumps. What a grand servant.
I'm backing Hammond's Lucou at Newcastle on Tuesday - a horse who is very much at the other end of his career.
The 4yo made his handicap debut last time in a Northern Lights Qualifier, but he was well beaten and was tired too at the end as his jumping was a bit ragged. However, that was a 0-120, and he takes a drop in class in what looks a wide open race here.
Lucou was allotted 112 initially, but in a handful of runs in the UK, he has dropped down 13lb in just two runs.
From a low weight here, I'll give him a little chance at a huge price judged on some of his old French form. He was 20/1 on the Sportsbook last night, so he should also be considered in the Place market.
Back-to-form Wishmoor can take advantage of low mark
16:40 Navan - Back Wishmoor @ [6.0]
Navan stages a decent Tuesday card for a midweek treat, and my second bet of the day runs in the closing Veterans' Handicap at 16:40.
We'll stick with Wishmoor, who is thrown in on his old form and showed a bit more sparkle for his new trainer Johnny Levins over course and distance last time. He finished second to Se Mo Laoch - a horse with proven stamina, and that was a race with the emphasis on staying. The front two were well clear.
He likes heavy conditions and often can make the running, so from around [8.0], you might be able to trade back a little bit of the bet if he sets off to dominate again.
This will also represent a drop into veteran company, which should in theory be a little less competitive than the company he has been keeping. This time last year he finished second in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown from 130 - and he's fully 16lb lower for today.
*Click here for the latest news and betting previews ahead of the Cheltenham festival
*Click here for the latest news and betting previews ahead of the Cheltenham festival
2020 Overall: +4.78
This week:
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 2.25
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
