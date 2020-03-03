To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bets Of The Day: Wishmoor the Navan pick in veterans' race

Jump National Hunt racing
Alan's two bets for Tuesday are jumping at Newcastle and Navan
Thawry was a winner yesterday for Alan Dudman, and he's going in with a big price selection on Tuesday at Newcastle, alongside a pick at Navan...

"This will also represent a drop into veteran company, which should in theory be a little less competitive than the company he has been keeping."

Back Wishmoor @ [6.0] in the 16:40 at Navan

Lucou can show a bit more with drop in class

15:50 Newcastle - Back Lucou @ BSP

The wonderful Roxyfet scored for trainer Micky Hammond at Sedgefield on Sunday, an amazing feat considering that was his 100th start over jumps. What a grand servant.

I'm backing Hammond's Lucou at Newcastle on Tuesday - a horse who is very much at the other end of his career.

The 4yo made his handicap debut last time in a Northern Lights Qualifier, but he was well beaten and was tired too at the end as his jumping was a bit ragged. However, that was a 0-120, and he takes a drop in class in what looks a wide open race here.

Lucou was allotted 112 initially, but in a handful of runs in the UK, he has dropped down 13lb in just two runs.

From a low weight here, I'll give him a little chance at a huge price judged on some of his old French form. He was 20/1 on the Sportsbook last night, so he should also be considered in the Place market.

Back-to-form Wishmoor can take advantage of low mark

16:40 Navan - Back Wishmoor @ [6.0]

Navan stages a decent Tuesday card for a midweek treat, and my second bet of the day runs in the closing Veterans' Handicap at 16:40.

We'll stick with Wishmoor, who is thrown in on his old form and showed a bit more sparkle for his new trainer Johnny Levins over course and distance last time. He finished second to Se Mo Laoch - a horse with proven stamina, and that was a race with the emphasis on staying. The front two were well clear.

He likes heavy conditions and often can make the running, so from around [8.0], you might be able to trade back a little bit of the bet if he sets off to dominate again.

This will also represent a drop into veteran company, which should in theory be a little less competitive than the company he has been keeping. This time last year he finished second in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown from 130 - and he's fully 16lb lower for today.

*Click here for the latest news and betting previews ahead of the Cheltenham festival

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: +4.78

This week:
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 2.25

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Lucou @ BSP in the 15:50 at Newcastle
Back Wishmoor @ [6.0] in the 16:40 at Navan

Alan Dudman,

