Bets of the Day: Willie Haggis's charge can take the opener at Newmarket

Tom Marquand can get the job done with his usual Aplomb

Back Aplomb at 6/1 in the 13:15 Newmarket

A very competitive sprint handicap kicks us off a Newmarket with Copper Knight for Tim Easterby and Leodis Dream from the David O'Meara yard heading the weights. The one I like in the race though is Willie Haggis's four-year-old Aplomb, he won a couple of six furlongs handicaps last summer but perhaps his best form was when finishing second to Tinto (beaten a neck) at Ascot in October. On all three of those good runs he was ridden by today's jockey Tom Marquand.

After the Ascot race I think you can forgive him his last run at York where he finished second last, he had a tough campaign, been going since April and maybe the York run was just one step too far. The only issue I have is that he is dropping back to five furlongs today but I think he can handle that.

No. 5 (5) Aplomb (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 96 Form: 24161420-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/10/19 York 21/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 1lbs Tom Marquand 9 04/10/19 Ascot 2/10 Flat 6f Soft 8st 10lbs Tom Marquand 5.7 17/08/19 Newmarket (July) 4/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Richard Kingscote 3.05 11/08/19 Leicester 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 3.29 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 6/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 7lbs Tom Marquand 14.5 17/06/19 Nottingham 1/5 Flat 6f 18y Soft 9st 6lbs Tom Marquand 2.51 01/06/19 Musselburgh 4/9 Flat 7f 33y Soft 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.65 10/05/19 Ascot 2/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs C. O'Donoghue 4.5 19/04/19 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 5f Slow 9st 8lbs Gianluca Sanna 10.5 15/10/18 Yarmouth 1/8 Flat 6f 3y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Martin Harley 3.49 21/09/18 Newbury 5/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 8.2

Blue De Vega is one I quite like in the race at a double figure price, he narrowly went down to the progressive Texting (who I tipped earlier in the week) at Ascot in September and a reproduction of that effort off a 1lb lower mark here puts him in the frame. He was far from disgraced here when last seen, beaten two lengths in a big field handicap. And this horse was once third in an Irish 2000 Guineas behind Awtaad and Galileo Gold and although he may not be the force of old, he certainly has enough ability left in the locker to run into a place here.

Shades of Blue can get back to winning ways

Back Shades of Blue at 5/1 in the 13:50 Newmarket

Clive Cox's four-year-old filly Shades of Blue should find this contest easier than her last effort when finishing down the field in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp last October. She will have learnt from that experience though and more is expected from her this season, she won on debut at Ascot over today's trip and has some strong five furlong form in defeat.

Taking away her defeat at Longchamp in October the filly hasn't finished out the places in her other eight starts, winning twice. She is an ultra consistent performer and everything looks in place for her to claim her third career win today.

Nahaar can turn the tables on Qaysar

Back Nahaar at 7/4 in the 16:45 Newmarket

I have also gone for another Willie Haggis runner in this race. I think his four-year-colt Nahaar is worth following. The colt won four of his five starts last year, his only defeat was to another four-time winner Qaysar, who he faces again today. However, I think he can turn the tables on that form, with Qaysar only finishing eighth last time out when on a career high mark at Ascot. Nahaar has a lot less miles on the clock and is still improving, he is better than his mark of 93 and against horses that are more exposed than him, I can see him getting back to winning ways.