Bets Of The Day: Seek out a star bet with Classic at Kempton

Kempton all-weather
Alan continues his tipping week at Kempton on Wednesday evening
Alan Dudman had a nice winner yesterday with Kind Review's success at [9.0]. His two bets for Wednesday are both running at Kempton...

"He is tricky to win with, but Ralston got a good tune out of him that night and he also stayed on really well to win from 59."

Back Classic Star @ [4.5] in the 20:00 at Kempton

Veteran looks worth following again at Kempton

19:30 Kempton - Back Continuum @ [8.0]

The old boy Continuum is one of my bets for Wednesday night, and the 11-year-old has a good chance to back up his latest victory over course and distance.

He was a fairly handy horse in his pomp, but he'd dropped a long way in the weights prior to that triumph. And how he won; as he travelled with some of his old zest from off the pace to secure an easy three length success. He really won with plenty in hand.

The assessor has raised him 5lb to 69, but the excellent Poppy Bridgwater offsets that with her claim. From a wide draw I anticipate he'll be dropped in anyway and played late.

Tonight's 2m trip really does suit him.

Ivory's Star looks a classic selection to win the money

20:00 Kempton - Back Classic Star @ [4.5]

Dean Ivory's Classic Star has stacked up quite a few unlucky runs in his career to date. He collected another one of those last time out when apprentice Luke Bacon got caught in a pocket with the horse continually denied a clear run.

He's that sort of horse, especially since tactics have been switched to being held up following a good run at Sandown in the summer. He raced far handier in that, but I do think switching him off out the back to run at a good gallop suits him. He just needs a bit of luck.

The 4yo won a Class 6 at Chelmsford by nearly four lengths last month, and tonight's jockey Sophie Ralston rode him on that occasion. He is tricky to win with, but Ralston got a good tune out of him that night and he also stayed on really well to win from 59.

He's towards the head of the weights, but any replication of the Chelmsford victory should see him go close.


Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: +8.53

This week:
Staked: 4.50
Returned: 4.50

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Continuum @ [8.0] in the 19:30 at Kempton
Back Classic Star @ [4.5] in the 20:00 at Kempton

Alan Dudman,

