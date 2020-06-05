Bets of the Day: Verboten takes a big drop in class today

Gosden's colt can get back to winning ways

This is a cracking three-year-old handicap and I am intrigued by the Godolphin runner Verboten. After winning on debut at Yarmouth, the John Gosden-trained colt was aimed at the Group 1 rescheduled Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle on just his second career start. Despite his lack of experience, he wasn't unfancied in that class and was even backed down from 14/1 to a starting price of 8/1. The fact the Gosden team ran him in the race suggests they think highly of him, he is from a speedy sire so the drop back in trip today shouldn't disadvantage him and given the huge drop in class I am looking for a big run.

No. 2 (10) Verboten (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94 Form: 17-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/11/19 Newcastle 7/11 Flat 1m 5y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Robert Havlin 9.54 17/07/19 Yarmouth 1/6 Flat 7f 3y Good 9st 5lbs Nicky Mackay 7.51

Corvair for Simon & Ed Crisford looks the likeliest challenger going for his fourth win in a row but the trainer hasn't had a winner yet since racing resumed (12 runners) and maybe their runners need a bit more time to adjust. Another contender is Huboor for a trainer who has re-started well, with two more winners yesterday for Mark Johnston. But I don't think either of these have the class to trouble Verboten today.

Swindler will be doing his best work late at Newmarket

It could be a very good day for owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen, not only could his top class stayer Stradivarius win the Coronation Cup later but I quite like his unexposed four-year-old Swindler in this sprint. The low mileage sprinter could be starting his route towards potentially bigger races later in the season today. He won twice over six furlongs last year, one of which was after a 275 day break so he can run well fresh. He is generally a hold up horse and finishes off his races well, I think he is better than the mark of 96 he runs off today and I can see him coming past these in the later stages, he could prove to be high-class this year.

Pam Sly's Dazzling Dan looks the threat, he has shown useful form in three-year-old handicaps here last season, winning twice. He found the five furlongs at Doncaster in September happening all too quick for him and finished way down the pack but then ran well again to finish fourth in a competitive handicap over today's trip at Ascot on his last start. He could go well again today but that extra gear Swindler has at the end of his races should see him home.

